An FIR was registered against some activists in Madhya Pradesh who worshiped Nathuram Godse on his 70th sacrifice day and distributed leaflets that denigrated Mahatma Gandhi.

The FIR was registered two days after the incident by the Congress activist Ravindra Chouhan. He said that he was handed a leaflet on Thursday that used objectionable language for Gandhi. He further added that his feelings and those who follow Gandhi’s ideal had been hurt.

Rajababu Singh Additional DG said teams have been dispatched to arrest outfit’s leader Naresh Batham and his associates.

It is to be noted that Gwalior has been a major centre of the Hindu Mahasabha activities since independence. Interestingly, Godse acquired pistol to kill Mahatma Gandhi from Gwalior itself. The Hindu Mahasabha activists have been worshiping Godse for many years and tried to install his statue in 2017, but the administration seized it and banned its installation.

(With inputs from IANS)