FIR against 3 FB accounts for misleading post relating to terror attack in Shahjahanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against three social media accounts for a misleading posts related to terrorist attack in Shahjahanpur.

On the instructions of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Director, cases have been registered the three social media accounts, Parvinda @Parvinda.2023 (Facebook), Ankit Kumar @ankit__kumar71010 (Instagram), and a fake ID made in the name of Aditya Bhaiya MP Badaun (Facebook) for sharing misleading posts on Sunday at Kotwali Shahjahanpur.

What is noteworthy is that the fake ID of Aditya Bhaiya being operated in the name of Badaun MP Aditya Yadav. On a complaint of SP MP Aditya Yadav, necessary legal proceedings have been initiated with the registerion of separate prosecutions in the police station of Badaun district.

Meanwhile, DGP Prashant Kumar has issued an appeal on Sunday, it reads: “In view of the current circumstances, please do not do any misleading post on social media without verifying the facts, which causes fear in the mind of the public or adversely affects the morale of the Indian Army. 24X7 monitoring of various social media platforms is being done by Uttar Pradesh Police, spreading rumors and continuously for cyber crime. Any information, incident, photo or video can be verified by the fact check account of Uttar Pradesh Police.”