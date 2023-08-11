FIP’s Golden jubilee celebrations highlight the role of publishing in nation building

The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) celebrated its 50th anniversary in the industry, aligning with the theme “India @2047: Role of Publishing in Nation Building.”

The commemoration saw the presence of Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, who emphasized the pivotal role of publishers in nation-building during her address. Irani highlighted the increasing prevalence of digital devices and their early exposure to children. However, she stressed the importance of age-appropriate device introduction.

Drawing from her upbringing as a bookseller’s daughter, Irani underscored the significance of cultivating a discerning reading habit. Within the context of the Make in India initiative, she emphasized that substantial demand must precede domestic manufacturing.

Recognizing the instrumental role of publishers, Irani urged them to advocate for their interests. “Print media requires a voice now. Even newspapers have established their presence in the digital realm,” the minister noted.

The occasion also marked the launch of the souvenir ‘Words of Vision,’ spotlighting the perspectives of the organization’s president and other dignitaries.

Karine Pansa, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), conveyed her virtual felicitations to FIP for its golden jubilee, highlighting the publisher’s commitment to societal development. She predicted transformative change in the coming 50 years. FIP stands as the sole national entity within IPA.

President Emeritus Asoke K Ghosh reminisced about FIP’s inception, conceived to fill the gap for an association devoted to Indian publishers.

In the previous year, FIP commemorated the Amrit Mahotsav by creating a dedicated volume honoring 75 years of Book Publishing in India (1947-2022). Concurrently, FIP has embraced the digital realm through e-books and other platforms, with a strong focus on advancing Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

The event further engaged in discussions on pertinent topics such as copyright’s significance and the impact of Artificial Intelligence on publishing, among others.