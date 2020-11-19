Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to 200.

CM also appealed to all political parties and social organisations to distribute masks at public places in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal had repeatedly appealed to people with folded hands to wear masks and maintain safety norms earlier also. But the carelessness in the festive season had pushaed the daily tally of fresh cases and fatalities to record highs each week since the beginning of November.

Delhi is witnessing a new surge in the coronavirus cases as on Wednesday, 7,486 new cases were recorded taking the tally over 5-lakh mark. The fatalities due to the virus have reached to 7,943 with 131 new cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, over 62,000 tests conducted the previous day, marking a positivity rate of 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital.

The city has recorded the highest single-day spike in cases so far at 8,593 was recorded on November 11.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had pleaded people on Tuesday to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“If we see that social distancing and mask-wearing is not being followed in any bazaar and there’s a possibility of those areas becoming a hotspot, we should be allowed to close them down for a few days,” CM said.

Delhi government has also cut the number of guests at celebrations like the wedding to 50 from 200.