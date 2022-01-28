Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2021

Net Profit increased to ₹ 1127 Crore during Q3 FY’22, with YoY growth of 122.7%.
❖ Operating Profit increased by 26.24% on QoQ basis to ₹ 5076 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 4021 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 22.8 % on QoQ basis to ₹ 7803 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 6353 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 54 bps to 2.93% in Q3 FY22 from 2.39% in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Cost to Income Ratio improved by 660 bps to 51.67% in Q3 FY’22 from 58.27% in Q2 FY’22 ❖ Fee Based Income increased by 10.2% on QoQ basis to ₹ 1420 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 1288 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Return on Equity (RoE) improved by 7 bps on QoQ basis to 7.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 7.27% in Q2 FY’22.
❖ GNPA ratio improved by 75 bps to 12.88% in December’21 from 13.63% in September’21. ❖ NNPA ratio improved by 59 bps to 4.90% in December’21 from 5.49% in September’21.
❖ PCR excluding TWO improved by 200 bps to 65.17% in December’21 from 63.17% in September’21.
❖ CRAR improved to 14.91% in December’21 from 13.88 % in December’20.
❖ Retail Credit increased by 7.7% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,24,201 Crore as at the end of December’21.
❖ Agriculture advances grew by 6.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,02,412 Crore. ❖ MSME advances grew by 4.1% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,23,225 Crore.
❖ Domestic CASA Share improved by 99 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 45.65% in December’21. ❖ Savings Deposit grew by 8.76% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 4,34,394 Crore as on December’21. ❖ CASA Deposits grew by 7.59% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 5,05,958 Crore in December’21. ❖ Digital Transactions improved to 70% in December’21 from 66% in September’21.
[1]
Business Performance in Key Parameters (as on 31.12.2021)
❖ Global Business increased by 4.04% on YoY basis to ₹ 18,82,623 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 18,09,587 Crore in December’20.
❖ Global Deposits grew by 4.17% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,27,317 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 10,82,156 Crore in December’20.
❖ Global Advances grew by 3.83% on YoY basis to ₹ 7,55,306 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 7,27,432 Crore in December’20.
❖ Total Retail, Agriculture & MSME (RAM) Credit recorded YoY growth of 9.1% to ₹ 3,98,303 Crore as at the end of December’21.
❖ RAM share increased by 250 bps from 51.8% as on Dec’20 to 54.3% as on Dec’21. ∙ In Retail Segment,
o Housing loan increased by 6.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 74,483 Crore.
o Vehicle loan increased by 23.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,542 Crore.
o Personal loan grew by 7.8% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,257 Crore.
o Gold loan grew by 15.3% on YoY basis to ₹ 910 Crore.
Priority Sector
❖ Priority Sector Advances stood at ₹ 2,84,708 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 40% and was at 43.75% of ANBC as at the end of December’21.
❖ Agriculture advances stood at ₹ 1,22,749 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 18% and was at 18.86% of ANBC as at the end of December’21.
❖ Credit to Small and Marginal farmers stood at ₹ 66,798 Crore in December’21. National Goal achievement is 10.26% of ANBC, exceeding the target of 9%.
❖ Credit to Weaker Sections stood at ₹ 91,014 Crore in December’21. National Goal achievement is 13.99% of ANBC, exceeding the target of 11%.
❖ Credit to Micro Enterprises stood at ₹ 54,233 Crore as on December’21. The Bank has achieved National Goal at 8.33% of ANBC as against the target of 7.5%.
Profitability
❖ Total Income of the Bank improved by 3.6% on QoQ basis to ₹ 22026 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 21262 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Operating Income improved by 9.0% on QoQ basis to ₹10504 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 9635 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Total Interest Income improved by 7.4% on QoQ basis to ₹19325 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 17980 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Total Expenditure stood at ₹ 16950 Crore during Q3 FY’22.
❖ Operating Expenses declined by 3.3 % on QoQ basis to ₹ 5428 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 5614 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Total interest Paid registered decline of 4.1% on QoQ basis to ₹ 11522 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 11628 Crore in Q2 FY’22.
[2]
Efficiency Ratio
❖ Return on Assets improved to 0.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 0.15% in Q3 FY’21. Return on Equity improved to 7.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 3.75% in Q3FY’21.
❖ Global Cost of Deposits improved to 3.94% in Q3 FY’22 from 4.23% in Q3 FY’21 and 4.02% in Q2 FY’22. Global Cost of Fund improved to 3.42% in Q3 FY’22 from 3.61% in Q3 FY’21. ❖ Yield on Advances improved to 7.11% in Q3 FY’22 from 6.48% in Q2 FY’22. Yield on Investment improved to 6.24% in Q3 FY’22 from 6.20% in Q2 FY’22.
❖ Business per Branch improved to ₹ 180.24 Crore in December’21 from ₹ 161.95 Crore in December’20.
Asset Quality
❖ Gross Non Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at ₹ 97,259 Crore as on December’21 as against ₹ 1,00,291 Crore in September’21.
❖ Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at ₹ 33,879 Crore as on December’21 as against ₹ 36,934 Crore in September’21.
❖ Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) including TWO stood at 81.85 % in December’21.
Capital Adequacy
❖ CRAR improved to 14.91% in December’21 from 13.88% as at December’20. Tier-I is 12.22% (CET-1 was at 10.99%, AT1 was at 1.23%) and Tier-II CRAR is 2.69% as at December’21.
Digitalization
❖ Internet Banking Services (IBS) users increased to 312 Lakhs as at December’21.
❖ PNB One Mobile Banking Services (MBS) users increased 38% YoY to 253 Lakhs as at
December’21 from 183 Lakhs in December’20. 63% YoY growth in fund transfer through PNB One.
❖ Number of Debit Card issued is 7.19 Crore as on December’21 with 70% Debit Card penetration of eligible base.
❖ UPI transactions for Q3 FY 22 increased by 97% on YoY basis to 5,685 Lakhs as at December’21.
Financial Inclusion
❖ Amount mobilized under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana stood as below:
|Particulars
|As on 30.09.2021
|As on 31.12.2021
|Accounts opened under PMJDY (No. in Lakh)
|402.00
|410.7
|Deposit mobilized by BCs –(Amt in ₹ Crore)
|14315
|15464
❖ Enrollment under PMJJBY, PMSBY & APY:-
(No. In Lacs)
|JANSURAKSHA SCHEME ENROLLMENT UP TO
|As on 30.09.2021
|As on 31.12.2021
|Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana
|37.04
|40.55
|Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
|158.10
|170.53
|Atal Pension Yojana
|15.85
|17.71
[3]
Distribution Network
❖ As on 31st December’21, the Bank has 10,264 number of branches. Rural: 3845, Semi Urban: 2506, Urban: 2097 & Metro: 1816, 2 International Branches, 13400 number of ATMs and 12,741 BCs.
Digital Initiatives – Q3 FY 21-22
❖ Launch of PNB-PA (Personal Advisor): Umbrella application with access to all of PNB’s digital application PNB One, mPassbook. PNB Genie, BHIM PNB etc.
❖ Concessional pricing on home loans and vehicle loans to drive growth in digitally originated leads.
❖ Introducing new and exciting digital products and services:
|FasTag
|Video Life Certificate for Pensioners
|Positive Pay System in Internet Banking
|Virtual Debit Card
|Voice-Assist Features
|UPI International – Singapore & Bhutan
|Liberalized Remittance Scheme in Internet Banking
❖ New Investment-led Partnerships: Equity participation in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd with a vision to develop an open network for digital commerce.
❖ Co-lending partnerships with leading NBFCs: IIFL, Paisalo, Lendingkart, Vedika Credit Capital Ltd
❖ Co-discounting partnerships with e-commerce players
Awards & Accolades
❖ Received award from Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) under: ∙ Wondrous Warriors Award: Mar’21
∙ Warriors Award: Aug’21
❖ Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology awarded prestigious “Utkarsh Puruskar” DigiDhan Award 2019-20 (e-UNI) for achieving 2nd highest percentage of Digital Payment Transactions.
❖ 2nd Best Bank in SHG credit linkage under NRLM scheme by Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).
❖ Secured 1st position amongst peer banks under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) campaign launched by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
❖ NABARD‘S “Special Commemorative Award” for Overall Performance in the Field of Agriculture Credit, Micro Finance, Financial Inclusion and Technology Adoption.
Social Media Presence of the Bank: (No. of Followers)
❖Facebook: 14,20,684 with YoY growth of 47.56%(https://www.facebook.com/pnbindia/) ❖Twitter: 2,67,879 with YoY growth of 57.24%(https://twitter.com/pnbindia)
❖LinkedIn: 79,562 with YoY growth of 21.10%(https://in.linkedin.com/company/pnbindia) ❖Instagram: 72,750 with YoY growth of 44.23%(https://www.instagram.com/pnbindia/) ❖Youtube: 69,900 with YoY growth of 62.30%(https://www.youtube.com/pnbindia)
Place: New Delhi
Date: 27.01.2022