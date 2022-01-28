Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2021

Net Profit increased to ₹ 1127 Crore during Q3 FY’22, with YoY growth of 122.7%.

❖ Operating Profit increased by 26.24% on QoQ basis to ₹ 5076 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 4021 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 22.8 % on QoQ basis to ₹ 7803 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 6353 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 54 bps to 2.93% in Q3 FY22 from 2.39% in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Cost to Income Ratio improved by 660 bps to 51.67% in Q3 FY’22 from 58.27% in Q2 FY’22 ❖ Fee Based Income increased by 10.2% on QoQ basis to ₹ 1420 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 1288 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Return on Equity (RoE) improved by 7 bps on QoQ basis to 7.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 7.27% in Q2 FY’22.

❖ GNPA ratio improved by 75 bps to 12.88% in December’21 from 13.63% in September’21. ❖ NNPA ratio improved by 59 bps to 4.90% in December’21 from 5.49% in September’21.

❖ PCR excluding TWO improved by 200 bps to 65.17% in December’21 from 63.17% in September’21.

❖ CRAR improved to 14.91% in December’21 from 13.88 % in December’20.

❖ Retail Credit increased by 7.7% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,24,201 Crore as at the end of December’21.

❖ Agriculture advances grew by 6.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,02,412 Crore. ❖ MSME advances grew by 4.1% on YoY basis to ₹ 1,23,225 Crore.

❖ Domestic CASA Share improved by 99 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 45.65% in December’21. ❖ Savings Deposit grew by 8.76% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 4,34,394 Crore as on December’21. ❖ CASA Deposits grew by 7.59% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 5,05,958 Crore in December’21. ❖ Digital Transactions improved to 70% in December’21 from 66% in September’21.

Business Performance in Key Parameters (as on 31.12.2021)

❖ Global Business increased by 4.04% on YoY basis to ₹ 18,82,623 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 18,09,587 Crore in December’20.

❖ Global Deposits grew by 4.17% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,27,317 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 10,82,156 Crore in December’20.

❖ Global Advances grew by 3.83% on YoY basis to ₹ 7,55,306 Crore as at the end of December’21 as against ₹ 7,27,432 Crore in December’20.

❖ Total Retail, Agriculture & MSME (RAM) Credit recorded YoY growth of 9.1% to ₹ 3,98,303 Crore as at the end of December’21.

❖ RAM share increased by 250 bps from 51.8% as on Dec’20 to 54.3% as on Dec’21. ∙ In Retail Segment,

o Housing loan increased by 6.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 74,483 Crore.

o Vehicle loan increased by 23.2% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,542 Crore.

o Personal loan grew by 7.8% on YoY basis to ₹ 11,257 Crore.

o Gold loan grew by 15.3% on YoY basis to ₹ 910 Crore.

Priority Sector

❖ Priority Sector Advances stood at ₹ 2,84,708 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 40% and was at 43.75% of ANBC as at the end of December’21.

❖ Agriculture advances stood at ₹ 1,22,749 Crore, exceeding the National Goal of 18% and was at 18.86% of ANBC as at the end of December’21.

❖ Credit to Small and Marginal farmers stood at ₹ 66,798 Crore in December’21. National Goal achievement is 10.26% of ANBC, exceeding the target of 9%.

❖ Credit to Weaker Sections stood at ₹ 91,014 Crore in December’21. National Goal achievement is 13.99% of ANBC, exceeding the target of 11%.

❖ Credit to Micro Enterprises stood at ₹ 54,233 Crore as on December’21. The Bank has achieved National Goal at 8.33% of ANBC as against the target of 7.5%.

Profitability

❖ Total Income of the Bank improved by 3.6% on QoQ basis to ₹ 22026 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 21262 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Operating Income improved by 9.0% on QoQ basis to ₹10504 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 9635 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Total Interest Income improved by 7.4% on QoQ basis to ₹19325 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 17980 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Total Expenditure stood at ₹ 16950 Crore during Q3 FY’22.

❖ Operating Expenses declined by 3.3 % on QoQ basis to ₹ 5428 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 5614 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Total interest Paid registered decline of 4.1% on QoQ basis to ₹ 11522 Crore in Q3 FY’22 from ₹ 11628 Crore in Q2 FY’22.

Efficiency Ratio

❖ Return on Assets improved to 0.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 0.15% in Q3 FY’21. Return on Equity improved to 7.34% in Q3 FY’22 from 3.75% in Q3FY’21.

❖ Global Cost of Deposits improved to 3.94% in Q3 FY’22 from 4.23% in Q3 FY’21 and 4.02% in Q2 FY’22. Global Cost of Fund improved to 3.42% in Q3 FY’22 from 3.61% in Q3 FY’21. ❖ Yield on Advances improved to 7.11% in Q3 FY’22 from 6.48% in Q2 FY’22. Yield on Investment improved to 6.24% in Q3 FY’22 from 6.20% in Q2 FY’22.

❖ Business per Branch improved to ₹ 180.24 Crore in December’21 from ₹ 161.95 Crore in December’20.

Asset Quality

❖ Gross Non Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at ₹ 97,259 Crore as on December’21 as against ₹ 1,00,291 Crore in September’21.

❖ Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at ₹ 33,879 Crore as on December’21 as against ₹ 36,934 Crore in September’21.

❖ Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) including TWO stood at 81.85 % in December’21.

Capital Adequacy

❖ CRAR improved to 14.91% in December’21 from 13.88% as at December’20. Tier-I is 12.22% (CET-1 was at 10.99%, AT1 was at 1.23%) and Tier-II CRAR is 2.69% as at December’21.

Digitalization

❖ Internet Banking Services (IBS) users increased to 312 Lakhs as at December’21.

❖ PNB One Mobile Banking Services (MBS) users increased 38% YoY to 253 Lakhs as at

December’21 from 183 Lakhs in December’20. 63% YoY growth in fund transfer through PNB One.

❖ Number of Debit Card issued is 7.19 Crore as on December’21 with 70% Debit Card penetration of eligible base.

❖ UPI transactions for Q3 FY 22 increased by 97% on YoY basis to 5,685 Lakhs as at December’21.

Financial Inclusion

❖ Amount mobilized under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana stood as below:

Particulars As on 30.09.2021 As on 31.12.2021 Accounts opened under PMJDY (No. in Lakh) 402.00 410.7 Deposit mobilized by BCs –(Amt in ₹ Crore) 14315 15464

❖ Enrollment under PMJJBY, PMSBY & APY:-

(No. In Lacs)

JANSURAKSHA SCHEME ENROLLMENT UP TO As on 30.09.2021 As on 31.12.2021 Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana 37.04 40.55 Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana 158.10 170.53 Atal Pension Yojana 15.85 17.71

Distribution Network

❖ As on 31st December’21, the Bank has 10,264 number of branches. Rural: 3845, Semi Urban: 2506, Urban: 2097 & Metro: 1816, 2 International Branches, 13400 number of ATMs and 12,741 BCs.

Digital Initiatives – Q3 FY 21-22

❖ Launch of PNB-PA (Personal Advisor): Umbrella application with access to all of PNB’s digital application PNB One, mPassbook. PNB Genie, BHIM PNB etc.

❖ Concessional pricing on home loans and vehicle loans to drive growth in digitally originated leads.

❖ Introducing new and exciting digital products and services:

FasTag Video Life Certificate for Pensioners Positive Pay System in Internet Banking Virtual Debit Card Voice-Assist Features UPI International – Singapore & Bhutan Liberalized Remittance Scheme in Internet Banking

❖ New Investment-led Partnerships: Equity participation in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Ltd with a vision to develop an open network for digital commerce.

❖ Co-lending partnerships with leading NBFCs: IIFL, Paisalo, Lendingkart, Vedika Credit Capital Ltd

❖ Co-discounting partnerships with e-commerce players

Awards & Accolades

❖ Received award from Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) under: ∙ Wondrous Warriors Award: Mar’21

∙ Warriors Award: Aug’21

❖ Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology awarded prestigious “Utkarsh Puruskar” DigiDhan Award 2019-20 (e-UNI) for achieving 2nd highest percentage of Digital Payment Transactions.

❖ 2nd Best Bank in SHG credit linkage under NRLM scheme by Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

❖ Secured 1st position amongst peer banks under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) campaign launched by Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

❖ NABARD‘S “Special Commemorative Award” for Overall Performance in the Field of Agriculture Credit, Micro Finance, Financial Inclusion and Technology Adoption.

Social Media Presence of the Bank: (No. of Followers)

❖Facebook: 14,20,684 with YoY growth of 47.56%(https://www.facebook.com/pnbindia/) ❖Twitter: 2,67,879 with YoY growth of 57.24%(https://twitter.com/pnbindia)

❖LinkedIn: 79,562 with YoY growth of 21.10%(https://in.linkedin.com/company/pnbindia) ❖Instagram: 72,750 with YoY growth of 44.23%(https://www.instagram.com/pnbindia/) ❖Youtube: 69,900 with YoY growth of 62.30%(https://www.youtube.com/pnbindia)

Place: New Delhi

Date: 27.01.2022