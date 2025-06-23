Financial oversight mechanisms must be responsive to citizens’ concerns: LS Speaker Om Birla

In Mumbai, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that governance must remain focussed on the needs of the people, ensuring that financial oversight mechanisms are not only effective but are also inclusive and responsive to concerns of citizens.

“Governance must remain focussed on the needs of the people, ensuring that financial oversight mechanisms are not only effective but also inclusive and responsive to the concerns of citizens. Efficiency, transparency and financial discipline should be the mantra in public expenditure,” Birla said, as he inaugurated a two-day national conference of Chairpersons of Estimates Committees of Parliament, States, Union Territories and Legislatures, at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday, which was organised to commemorate 75 years of the Parliament of India’s Estimates Committee.

The two-day conference witnessed deliberations on the theme, ‘Role of Estimates Committee in Effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for Ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration’.

Birla said that he was happy to note that governments have accepted 90% to 95% recommendations of the Estimates Committee.

“Parliamentary Committees serve as vital forums for in-depth debate, constructive discussion, and ensuring executive accountability. These committees play a crucial role in strengthening democratic processes by fostering informed deliberation beyond political lines. The purpose of parliamentary committees is not to serve as platforms for opposition or levelling allegations, but to collaboratively examine policies, scrutinise government functioning and contribute to better governance through consensus and expertise-driven recommendations,” Birla said.

“Digital tools, data analytics platforms and artificial intelligence must be integrated into the functioning of parliamentary committees in order to conduct in-depth scrutiny and make evidence-based recommendations. Chairpersons of Estimates Committees from state legislatures must act as stewards of financial accountability at the state level. State legislatures can play a transformative role by ensuring fiscal prudence and responsible spending in state departments. Legislatures are important pillars of federal governance,” Birla added.

He stated that state-level Estimates Committees should draw inspiration from practices of the Parliamentary Committee and harmonise their efforts through mutual learning and regular institutional dialogue.

“There are emerging challenges in governance, including increased public expenditure, growing complexity of schemes and rapid technological change. Over the years, the Estimates Committee has consistently contributed to budgetary reforms aimed at improving transparency and aligning expenditures with national development goals,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

“The Estimates Committee has also made impactful recommendations to improve the delivery of public services and to ensure the judicious use of taxpayer money. I would be happy if this conference works towards formulating a forward-looking action plan which strengthens the role of Estimates Committees at all levels of the government. I am sure that discussions over the next two days would lead to practical strategies to make Estimates Committees more agile, technologically empowered and citizen-centric,” Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also released a souvenir commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Committee on Estimates of the Parliament of India.

The inaugural session was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Professor Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar and Chairperson of the Estimates Committee of Parliament Dr Sanjay Jaiswal.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is expected to deliver the valedictory address on Tuesday. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Anna Dadu Bansode, will deliver the vote of thanks on the concluding day of the conference on Tuesday.