Financial Inclusion Saturation drive launched in Jharkhand

The Government of India has launched a three-month Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign from July 1 to September 30 with a special focus on enhancing access to financial inclusion schemes and promoting social security awareness. In Jharkhand, the campaign was formally inaugurated from Arsande Panchayat under Kanke block in Ranchi district.

The campaign emphasizes the promotion of key schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), reactivation of dormant Jan-Dhan accounts, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Advertisement

In Jharkhand, a total of 74 camps have been organised across 19 districts. Bokaro and Garhwa lead with nine camps each, followed by Giridih (6), Hazaribagh and Pakur (4 each), and several others with 1 to 3 camps each. District-level consultative committees are tasked with planning the camps, while implementation is being handled by respective bank branches.

Advertisement

At the launch event in Ranchi, Kanke MLA Suresh Baitha attended as chief guest, with SLBC DGM Santosh Kumar Sinha and the Block Development Officer also present. The camp focused on opening new bank accounts, reactivating dormant Jan-Dhan accounts, enrolment under insurance and pension schemes, and creating awareness on digital transactions and cyber security.

Speaking at the event, Lead District Manager Ajit Kumar termed the initiative a key step towards strengthening financial inclusion and social protection.

The campaign is being promoted across print and electronic media for wider public outreach.