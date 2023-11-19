“Final match is going to be very exciting,” Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary extends wishes to Team India

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, the Minister of Youth Services and Sports in the Government of West Bengal and former cricketer Manoj Tiwary congratulated Team India saying that the final match is going to be very exciting.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

“Congratulations to team India. This match (final) is going to be very exciting. Cricket lovers will enjoy this match a lot because Australia is a powerful team and on the other hand, the Indian team has played 10 matches and won all of them,” former cricketer Manoj Tiwary told ANI on Saturday.

“All the players in the Indian team are playing well…The captaincy of Rohit Sharma is also good…Mohammed Shami’s bowling is absolutely amazing,” he added.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.