Film Institute to be built at the upcoming Intern’l Film City: UP Youths to get preference

In a major boost to the creative aspirations of young talent in Uttar Pradesh, a state-of-the-art film institute will be established within the upcoming International Film City near the Yamuna Expressway.

This ambitious project is poised to bring exceptional opportunities for the youth of the state, particularly those residing in the Yamuna Expressway region and surrounding areas.

The institute will offer professional training across a wide range of disciplines such as acting, script writing, editing, VFX, camera operation, lighting, fashion, media, and mass communication. Significantly, after completing their training, students will be provided employment opportunities within the Film City itself — thereby fostering local job creation and strengthening the region’s creative economy.

The International Film City is being developed in Sector 21 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). In its first phase, the project will cover 230 acres and involve an investment of Rs 1,510 crore. The construction of the Film City will be carried out by Bayview Bhutani Film City Pvt Ltd — a consortium led by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group.

The first phase of construction, including multiple studios and the film institute, is expected to be completed within the next three years.

The company’s General Manager, Rajeev Arora, said here on Wednesday that this Film Institute will be one of its kind. In the first phase, it will be built over an area of 3 lakh square feet. The institute will have modern classrooms, studios, editing suites, and a VR lab equipped with the latest technologies. Students will get hands-on experience working on real film projects and will also have access to the latest film-making technologies.

Arora added that local youth will be given priority in both training and employment. Special preference will be given to the youth from the Yamuna Expressway region and nearby areas, while young people from other parts of Uttar Pradesh will also benefit. He mentioned that training local youth and offering them jobs will be more cost-effective than hiring staff from Mumbai. This will help create jobs within the film city in areas like studios, production, and more.

The institute will offer courses in acting, story writing, script writing, editing, camera operation, lighting, spot boy duties, VFX, fashion, and mass communication. In addition, it will provide training and facilities related to film music. There will be workshops, internships, and guest lectures in partnership with production houses, allowing students to learn directly from industry experts.

The Film City will also host movie premieres, so that production houses don’t have to travel to other cities to launch their films. A comprehensive resource centre will be set up with films, scripts, and academic materials, which will serve as a valuable asset for both students and filmmakers.

The institute will also organise film festivals, exhibitions, and competitions, giving students opportunities to showcase their talent. These events will not only enhance creativity but also help students build industry connections and gain exposure. The campus will also include facilities like hostels, a cafeteria, a health centre, and recreational areas for students. These amenities will provide a comfortable and inspiring environment where students can focus on learning and developing their creativity.

Notably, this film institute will not only become a hub for training and employment for young people, but it will also help establish Uttar Pradesh as a major centre for the film and entertainment industry.