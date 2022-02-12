Fight against Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism intensified in J&K: LG

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the fight against narco-terrorism unleashed by Pakistan has been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said after laying the foundation stone for a drug de-addiction centre here.

Drug de-addiction centre will act as an integrated centre where addicts will be treated, counseled, enabled to learn new productive skills, and rehabilitated with utmost care and affection, he said.

“We are witnessing a worrisome trend of substance abuse. Our aim is to wean away youngsters from addiction and bring them into the mainstream of the society”.

“We have identified some high-risk districts which are being provided special attention to enhance community participation, public cooperation, and youth-led awareness campaign to counter the menace of drug abuse, he added.

Sinha also laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited Tawi Riverfront project. Civilizations have prospered on the banks of rivers. Sustenance and rejuvenation of the Tawi Riverfront will create an economic engine for the holy city and generate employment opportunities for local communities, he said.

Planned urbanization while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development.

Tawi Riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunity and enhance the quality of life of the citizens, the LG said.

Social and cultural infra, state-of-the-art amenities along waterfront, projects to improve water quality will create a world-class model of urban excellence in Jammu.

Our aim is to create vibrant riverfront that will become one of the most popular bucket list destinations for people, he added.