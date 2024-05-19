Female Maoist’s disclosure validates police’s denial of fake encounter

In the backdrop of the recent intense clashes between the Maoists and security forces at Pidiya Village of the Bijapur district in which twelve Maoists were neutralised, the local state police dismissed the allegations of fake encounters as an attempt to undermine the sacrifices made by the security forces.

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav confirmed that the arrested or surrendered Maoist cadres identified the bodies of their deceased colleagues. His statement came in the wake of certain organisations and villagers casting doubts over the encounter terming it ”stage-managed”.

Meanwhile, Sarita, a female Maoist who surrendered to police, throwing light on the events preceding the encounter, disclosed her own involvement in the Minpa and Tekulguda attacks on the security forces in Company 2 of the Maoists, led by Vella.

Giving a detailed account of the events leading to the clash in Pidiya, Sarita said, “In the days leading up to May 10, our camp was established in Itwar village near Pidiya. Upon learning about security forces’ search operation in the region, the villagers ignited firecrackers around 4 am, alerting us about the police’s arrival. At 7 am, an exchange of fire ensued between our group and the police. We dispersed in different directions upon hearing shots fired near our encampment. Amidst the chaos, I discreetly concealed my weapon and blended in with local women, dressed in civilian attire.

Sarita said she was recruited into the Maoist organisation in Tadakel village within the Bhairamgarh region, in 2007. After a year in 2008, she became a full-fledged party member and continued to serve the organisation till 2015 when she was assigned the responsibility of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). Ever since she has been serving the outfit in that capacity.

She reminisced about her initial association with Company 2 under the command of Madhu. Following the Modakpal incident in 2009, Vella took over as the company commander. Sarita recalled her involvement in the incidents that occurred in Gram Koracheli and Todaka in 2011-12, as well as the Keshkul incident during Jayalal’s tenure as a commander of Company 2.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated his government’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with Maoists at any time.

As debates continue regarding the authenticity of the encounter in Pidiya, Sarita’s first-hand account adds depth to the ongoing discourse. Her narrative, tracing her journey from recruitment to active participation in Maoist activities, sheds light on the complex nature of the insurgency movement in Chhattisgarh, official sources acknowledged.