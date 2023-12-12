FBI director tells NIA US ‘aggressively’ investigating attack on Indian consulate

A high-level delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)-led by its chief Christopher Wray on Monday held extensive talks with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. During the meeting, they officials of the two premier investigation agencies of India and US discussed several issues relating to the security of the respective countries.

In a statement issued on the meeting, the NIA said that the FBI chief informed that they are “aggressively” investigating the attacks on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on March 19 and July 2 this year.

The consulate officers were attacked by Khalistani extremists. During the July 2 attack which took place days after the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the extremists tried to set the Indian consulate on fire.

“Christopher A Wray, Director FBI, leading a high-level FBI delegation, visited the NIA headquarters on Tuesday and held extensive discussions with NIA DG, Dinkar Gupta, and senior officials…During the meeting, candid and wide-ranging discussions were held on a host of issues, including the acts and activities of Terrorist-Organised Criminal Networks, ongoing investigations in the US in the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, investigation of cyber-terror and cyber-crimes of various kinds,” a NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Mr. Wray also informed the NIA that the FBI was aggressively investigating the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco,” the spokesperson added.

The meeting between the chiefs of FBI and NIA also comes in the backdrop of US indictment of an Indian national Nikhil Gupta over the alleged assassination plot of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The indictment claimed that an Indian government official directed Nikhil Gupta to carry out the assassination of an American citizen on the American soil.

According to reports the issue of the alleged killing plot was also discussed during the meeting of top security officials of both the countries. Besides, extradition of fugitives to India, including Khalistani extremists, was also discussed during the meeting.