Father rapes son’s wife who is thrown out of the house, husband says ‘she’s mom’

In an extreme case of infringing relationships, a case has been filed against a man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping and beating his daughter-in-law.

The police stated that the woman’s husband allegedly physically beat her and demanded she leave their home after she told him about the her alleged rape by his father. “When I told my husband, he told me that since his father had developed a physical relationship, we cannot stay together as he had become his father’s wife now,” she told the police.

The 23-yr-old woman told the police that 0n July 5, her 50-yr-old father-in-law had barged into her room when she was alone in the house. She was 7-months pregnant. In her police complaint filed on September 7, she said he had threatened to kill her if she revealed about the incident to anybody.

The victim claimed that when she was kicked out of the house, she started living with her parents after the incident.

Then she decided to file a case against them. The First Information Report (FIR) named the woman’s spouse and her father-in-law, Istikhar.

The FIR claims that after getting married in August 2022, the woman’s father-in-law frequently “looked at her inappropriately” during their marriage.

On July 5, the woman’s husband left the house with his mother to go to the doctor, leaving the woman alone at home, when the father-in-law allegedly raped and beat her.

She reported her father-in-law and her husband to the police on September 5, and a case was opened under several IPC sections, including 376 (which deals with rape), among others.

The case is being looked into by the police.

In a similar case in 2005 in Muzaffar Nagar district, a 28-yr-old woman had alleged sexual assault by her father-in-law after which the panchayat decided that her husband had become her son.