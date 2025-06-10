Farooq Abdullah travels in train to Katra from Srinagar

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the train service to Kashmir Valley is a dream come true for him and the “biggest gift” for the people of the Union territory as it provides a reliable connect of the Valley with the entire country.

The train service will boost tourism and the local economy, he said.

Advertisement

The maiden Vande Bharat train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 from Katra town.

Advertisement

Abdullah along with ministers and NC leaders travelled in the train from Srinagar to Katra. “We were waiting for the rail link to reach Kashmir for the past many years,” he said.

He remembered the then Railways minister in the Congress government, CK Jaffer Sharief, who, he said, had initiated work on the rail project by granting a sum of Rs.100 crores. Sharief was Railways minister from 1991 to 1995.

Dr. Abdullah said thereafter the then PM Atalbehari Vajpayee took interest in pushing the project further. The train services to Kashmir, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, will benefit both locals and tourists.

“I am very happy that I am travelling by this train to Katra today. It has been the biggest benefit for us,” he said before boarding the train from Srinagar.

“It is a reliable transport link for the people of the Valley. The road between Srinagar and Jammu gets closed sometimes, and the airlines start fleecing the people by jacking up the ticket prices. With this train, people will be saved from that. This will also prove to be beneficial to the horticulture sector in Kashmir as the produce will reach the markets faster,” he said.

Abdullah said, “This train will increase not just our tourism but trade as well. Our products will reach Kanayakumari, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai and other markets, which will benefit us a lot”.

After reaching Katra, he could not hide his happiness and said, “I’m so happy that tears welled up in my eyes. Has that day really come when I can travel from Kashmir to the rest of India by train? I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built the highest railway bridge.

The Vande Bharat train for Kashmir has been especially designed for the weather and topography of the region. It offers a modern and enhanced travel experience with features like fast acceleration, a high-speed operation of up to 160 km/hr, and a range of amenities.