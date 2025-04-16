Farooq Abdullah secretly supported abrogation of Art 370: Dulat in new book

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat has sparked controversy with a startling revelation in his upcoming book “The Chief Minister and The Spy”. Dulat writes that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah had “secretly” supported the abrogation of Article 370.

The claim has stirred political waters in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp reactions across the spectrum. Several opposition leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their astonishment and put Abdullahs on the mat.

The controversy has reignited debate over political allegiances and the circumstances surrounding the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status—an event widely regarded as one of the most consequential constitutional shifts in the region’s recent history.

People’s Conference (PC) President and MLA Sajad Gani Lone said he was “not surprised” by the claim and suggested he had always suspected a tacit understanding. “Dulat sahib has revealed in his upcoming book that Farooq sahib privately supported the abrogation of Article 370. Coming from Dulat sahib makes this revelation very credible. Dulat sahib is the closest ally and friend of Farooq sahib. Virtually his alter ego”.

He accused the NC of playing the ‘victim card’. “The August 4, 2019, meeting of CM sahib and Farooq sahib with the PM was never a mystery for me,’’ he said. “I can visualise Farooq sahib saying—‘Humey roney deejiye—Aap apna kaam karein—Hum aap kay saath hain.’”

National Conference’s chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq rejected Dulat’s claims, pointing out ‘contradictions’ within the book. “If you look at the book and what he writes in it, he contradicts his own words. He writes that the Government of India waited for seven months to see Farooq Abdullah Sahib’s reaction when he was in custody.”

He said Abdullah’s actions after his release disproved the claim. “If that was the case, then why did he promote the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of regional parties for the restoration of Article 370 after coming out?”

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti expressed scepticism, claiming the book confirmed long-standing doubts. “Dulat sahab, an ardent Abdullah supporter, has shared how Farooq sahab agreed with Delhi’s illegal move of abrogating Article 370. There were already doubts about what transpired between the Abdullahs & PM days before J&K’s special status was revoked.” she wrote on X.

She criticised Abdullah for choosing to remain in Kashmir rather than attending Parliament at a critical moment. “With this, it’s clear that Farooq sahab chose to stay in Kashmir instead of the Parliament to help normalise the gutting of J&K’s constitution and subsequent betrayal,” she said.

Waheed Para, PDP’s MLA, wrote on X; “Dulat’s revelations today rip off the last remaining mask”.