Farooq Abdullah receives first batch of hajis at Srinagar airport

National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on Tuesday, received the first batch of Hajis on at the Srinagar airport on their return from Saudi Arabia after performing pilgrimage.

As many as 630 hajis returned after performing the pilgrimage.

Another NC MP Hasnain Masoodi, Kashmir’s divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and senior police and civil officers were also present at the airport to receive the hajis along with the their relatives to welcome them.

The return flights of hajis will arrive in Srinagar till 2 August.

More than 12,000 persons, including men and women, performed the hajj this time from across J&K.