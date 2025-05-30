Farmers will be made self-reliant: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government will make farmers self-reliant and transform the agriculture landscape of India.

He was addressing a convention of farmers organized under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ (VKSA) at the border area of RS Pura near Jammu.

He was accompanied by the Union Minister of State, Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Union Minister paid homage to the brave soldiers stationed at the border areas and lauded the enduring resilience of farmers living under the constant shadow of cross-border threats.

The Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to national security and agricultural prosperity.

The Minister upheld the valour of Indian soldiers and recognized the significance of Operation Sindoor, during which calculated strikes were conducted on terror infrastructure across the border. “It was a necessary step, Pakistan’s attempts to infiltrate drones and missiles were dealt with decisively. This is a tribute to the strength of our armed forces and the will of the Indian people,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the vital role of farmers living in border regions, describing them as the second line of defence. Terming the courage of farmers as unmatched he said that despite facing constant danger farmers continue to cultivate the land and feed the nation.

He assured the local farming community that their concerns, particularly regarding land rights, security infrastructure, and access to government schemes, have been heard. “The demand for more bunkers in vulnerable areas will be strongly raised in New Delhi. Your safety is our priority,” he affirmed.

Addressing the critical issue of water sharing with neighbouring countries, the Minister criticized the decisions of the previous government that allowed 80% of India’s water resources to flow out of the country. “These water resources belong to Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and other areas of the country. I commend the Prime Minister for putting the Indus Water Treaty on hold. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee rightly opposed the decision to give away our precious resources.

The Minister praised the renowned RS Pura Basmati rice, noting that productivity is expected to rise with the introduction of advanced agricultural techniques and research. “I am here to experience first-hand the life and challenges of farmers in border areas. Together, we will ensure that schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi reach every deserving farmer,” he said.

Underlining the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat, he said that there can be no Viksit Bharat without Viksit Krishi highlighting that the agricultural production has reached an all-time high in this year, thanks to the hard work of the farmers and scientists.

As part of an ongoing agricultural transformation, he revealed that research scientists will now visit villages, address farmer queries, and provide hands-on guidance to tackle crop diseases and boost productivity. “Maintain close contact with these scientists. They are your partners in progress,” he urged.

The Minister thanked the Prime Minister, the state government, and the farmers of Jammu for their efforts and cooperation. He reiterated his mission to elevate the agriculture sector to new heights, ensuring that Jammu & Kashmir becomes a model agri-region for the nation.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken a resolve to transform the agriculture sector by incorporating latest trends, technologies and modern research.