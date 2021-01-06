The Gurugram Police have intensified their security arrangements on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway as well as the border areas of the district in view of the tractor rally planned by the farmers’ unions on KMP expressway on Thursday.

The tractor rally on KMP expressway was scheduled for January 6 but has been postponed to January 7 due to the heavy downpour.

The KMP expressway was largely unaffected by the farmers’ protests till now but on Thursday the demonstrating farmers could hamper the traffic movement on the expressway too, said the police adding that the farmers can take Nuh, Farrukhnagar, Manesar and Badli in Jhajjar district entry points to reach the KMP.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, “We have also enhanced our security arrangements at the border points in view of ongoing farmers’ demonstrations. We have issued an advisory to all the concerned officials to take necessary precautionary measures in view of blocking the expressway and tractor rally.

“The police have already beefed up the security and have made appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. Also, nearly 2,000 policemen have been deployed in sensitive locations on the expressway. The Gurugram police will also be in touch with the adjoining districts and state’s police to follow movement of the people,” he added.

Police deployment has been increased at Kapdiwas border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk and Farrukhnagar.

The Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) has already been blocked at several locations which forced the police to divert the traffic movements on alternative routes.

The police in both Gurugram and Rewari districts are taking extra measures about the traffic movements after a violent clash broke out between the police and the protesting farmers at Dharuhera in Rewari on Sunday.

“The Gurugram police are already on high alert. The number of police forces including a rapid action force and extra force have been deputed to face any untoward situations across the district,” Boken said.

(With IANS inputs)