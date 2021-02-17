Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader and spokesperson on Wednesday announced that the farmer groups protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws will be holding a ‘rail roko’ (railway blockade) across the country on Thursday.

The protest will be staged from 12 pm to 4 pm, said sources.

Speaking to IANS, Tikait said the Centre has not been permitting many trains to ply for the last eight months despite the fact that many other curbs were removed after people faced difficulties.

Tikait said the people from their villages will also take part in the protest. He added that arrangements have been made for the children travelling by the trains.

The ‘rail roko’ has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions.

(With IANS inputs)