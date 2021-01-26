Sections of the agitating farmers, who were part of the historic Republic Day parade against the three new Farm Laws, went inside the Red Fort on Tuesday.

Clashes between farmers and police were reported from the beginning of the day at various Delhi borders. The protesting farmers were given specific routes to take out the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on the 72nd Republic Day.

However, it is believed that a section of farmers decided to go inside the national capital from routes that were not allowed by the Delhi Police.

Farmers comprising mostly youths entered the national capital from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border after breaking the barricades and clashed with the police near Akshardham intersection of east Delhi.

The situation on the ground took a dramatic turn near ITO intersection in central Delhi, with the police firing the tear gas shells and resorting to lathi charge to disperse the farmers who were heading towards the Red Fort.

However, the protesting farmers, entering Delhi from several multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border, managed to make their way to the Red Fort. The ones who clashed at the ITO have also reportedly reached the fort.

As latest pictures show, they have started going inside the fort with no clear information of what their next step would be. They were seen waving national flags from ramparts of the Red Fort.

#WATCH A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Mn6oeGLrxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, reports of violence came from Delhi’s Nangloi as well. Some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police after damaging the trucks and DTC buses that were parked to stop them to enter towards central Delhi.

Police fired tear gas shells on the farmers after they entered Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

The visuals of the men riding horses were seen at the Karnal Bypass while the protesters were also seen breaking barricades at Singhu and Mukarba Chowk.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade.

However, the scenes that have emerged from the ground don’t reflect what was decided during the talks betwee security officials and the farmers.

No words from the farmers’ union have come in about why the situation escalated to violence.

