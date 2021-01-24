Farmers in western UP are all set to participate in the Kisan Tractor parade on Republic day and have started their march towards Delhi. The police and administrative officials are keeping a close vigil in the area.

A large number of farmers from Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, Baghpat, Bulandshahar etc. have started their tractor march towards Delhi for the proposed parade of farmers on the Republic Day. Highways here have been taken over by the tractors with farmers heading towards their common destination.

A non-ending line of tractors is seen on the highways presently. Many had already left while some will leave on Monday, said Ch Diwakar Singh, national vice president of BKU (Bhanu) asserting that over 5 lakh tractors would reach Delhi for the parade.

On Saturday, 70 tractors were flagged off by Singh from Amroha. Hundreds of tractors from Amroha and adjoining districts would join the parade on January 26, averred Singh.

According to him, the magnitude of the participation of farmers from the area has forced the UP government to take the decision of not stopping the farmers marching for tractor parade. On the contrary, action against farmers was taken by the police when the agitation had started. In Sambhal district, the sub-divisional magistrate had issued notices of Rs 50 lakh to farmers which they later withdrew, added the farmer leader.

BKU’s Youth Wing’s state president Digamber Singh informed that he had made a call of 1 village, 1 tractor and 11 persons in Bijnor district. He said that the district has over 3000 villages and they have visited over 2500 villages and is hopeful that more than 1000 tractors will participate from Bijnor district.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the agitation against the three farm bills at Ghazipur border, has asked the farmers approaching towards Delhi to continue their movement and if need be they should remove all hurdles in the way.

Tikait also has warned the officials not to prevent the farmers from going to Delhi. The state government and district officials would be responsible in case there is a clash.

IG Meerut Praveen Kumar also cleared that the farmers are not being stopped anywhere by the police. Though the officials tried to convince the farmers to avoid going in view of the cold weather conditions those who are on their way to Delhi are not being stopped.

ADG of Meerut Zone Rajeev Sabbarwal and IG Meerut Praveen Kumar met BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in view of the tractor parade. They had a discussion about the parade with the farmers’ leader.