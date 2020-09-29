A day after the agriculture bills have been signed into law by the President, around fifty farmers from Uttar Pradesh were stopped from entering neighbouring Haryana’s Karnal district on Monday to sell their paddy crop at government-run mandis.

On Saturday, the Karnal Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Yadav had issued orders to prevent farmers from crossing the state border to sell non-basmati varieties of rice.

The act was done to ensure that the same crop grown by local farmers is given preference.

“There is no law which bars farmers from other states from selling their produce in Haryana. However, we have a portal where farmers upload their details so it is easier for us to buy from them. Due to Covid procurement has been staggered. Every registered farmer gets an SMS about their arrival date at the market,” PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies), said, reported NDTV.

“We have asked these farmers to register on that portal. Once they do it they will also receive a similar text and then, on their scheduled date, they can come with their produce,” he added.

Yesterday morning, the protesting farmers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate in Delhi in the morning during protests.

The police came in action and removed the tractor and the fire has been put out by the fire department.

The three bills were introduced by the government contending that they will benefit the farmers.

Introducing the Bill, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said, “I want to assure everyone that the bills have nothing to do with MSPs. MSPs were there and will continue. I would request everyone to reconsider their views on the farm bills. The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country.”