Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter today to give his reaction on Maharashtra’s political situation, calling it an “egregious violation of the Constitution” when BJP formed a government with the help of NCP’s Ajit Pawar. He also suggested the new collision of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress to “work together to implement the common interests of the three parties – farmers’ welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare.”

The 74-year-old former Home Minister’s tweets came just after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today in Tihar jail ahead of his bail plea hearing in the INX Media case probed by Enforcement Directorate.

He wrote, “What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019.”

I have asked my family to tweet the following: What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2019

On BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as CM along with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM in the wee hours on Saturday, he took a swipe on BJP and tweeted, “It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President’s Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?”

It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President’s Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2019

While on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance called Maha Vikas Aghadi , he suggested, “People who observe the evolution of Parliamentary democracy will agree that complex, diverse, plural societies are best governed by coalitions that learn to compromise and agree on a Common Minimum Programme.”

People who observe the evolution of Parliamentary democracy will agree that complex, diverse, plural societies are best governed by coalitions that learn to compromise and agree on a Common Minimum Programme. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2019

The veteran leader also gave his advice to the new government. He said, “Warm greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Coalition government. Please subordinate your individual party interests and work together to implement the common interests of the three parties – farmers’ welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare.”

Warm greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Coalition government. Please subordinate your individual party interests and work together to implement the common interests of the three parties – farmers’ welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2019

After the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar, late on Tuesday, the Governor invited Uddhav Thackeray to form the next government under Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and other smaller parties.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Tuesday elected Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as its leader and Chief Minister candidate in Maharashtra. In a meeting of the newly formed alliance comprising of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, a resolution was passed and accepted unanimously by all MLAs.

Congress’ Chidambaram is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.

The ED suspects the Congress leader and his son Karti of owning several immovable properties and over 16 bank accounts in other countries, which they are trying to identify to trace the money trail.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody presently.