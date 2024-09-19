Farmer is the backbone of Indian food ecosystem: PM Modi

Pointing out that India has a vibrant and diverse food culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the backbone of the Indian food ecosystem is the farmer.

”It is farmers who have ensured the creation of nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. We are supporting their hard work with innovative policies and focused implementation,” he said in a message to the organisers of World Food India 2024 which got underway here.

Mr Modi noted that in the modern era, through progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks and cutting-edge technologies, the government’s effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector.

”During the last ten years, we have introduced wide-ranging reforms to transform the food processing sector. Through multi-dimensional initiatives such as 100 per cent FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industries, we are creating a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains and employment generation across the country,” he said.

The PM said an important part of his government’s vision is to empower small enterprises. ”We want our MSMEs to flourish and become an integral part of the global value chain and at the same time, encourage women to become micro entrepreneurs,” he added.

He said he was sure that important topics such as food irradiation to enhance food safety and reduce food wastage, plant-based proteins to promote nutrition and sustainability, as well as the circular economy will be showcased during World Food India 2024. ”Let us march ahead and realize the dream of building a sustainable, safe, inclusive and nutritious world,” the PM concluded.