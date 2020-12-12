Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the contentious farm bills which have not yielded any conclusive results yet, even after several rounds of talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new farm laws will help bring down barriers between agricultural and associated sectors, creating new markets for farmers who will gain from technological advances and investments.

Prime Minister’s remarks come while addressing the virtual 93rd Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI. https://t.co/tqEWwjimdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

PM Modi said that when one sector grows, its effect is seen in several other sectors.

“But imagine what would happen when unnecessary walls are erected between industries. No industry will grow as fast as it should,” PM Modi said.

PM also pointed specifically towards the controversial farm laws brought in by the central government in September.

“Agriculture and its related sectors such as agricultural infrastructure, food processing, storage, cold chains had seen walls between them. Now these walls are being removed. These reforms will give farmers new markets, advantages of technology, and help bring investments. It is my country’s farmers who will benefit the most from all this,” he said.

PM told the gathering that our industry needs bridges not walls. By removing the walls separating various sectors of the economy there will be new opportunities for everyone, especially the farmers who will get new options. Investment in technology, cold storage and the agri-sector will benefit farmers.

He called for investing energy in finding ways to make agriculture, service, manufacturing and social sectors complement each other. Organization like FICCI can be both bridge and inspiration in this endeavour. We should work with a goal to strengthen the local value and supply chain and how to expand India’s role in global supply chain. “India has market, manpower and also the capability to work in mission mode”, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister cited success of financial inclusion through the trinity of J-A-M (JanDhan, Aadhar and Mobile) as a the best example of planned and integrated approach to reform under this Government. This, the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer system, came in for praise when the country could transfer money in the crores of accounts through a click of button during the pandemic time.

The Prime Minister dwelled on the steps to help the farmers and the agri-sector at length. Shri Modi said, “through policy and intention (nitiaurniyat), the Government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Noting the increasing vibrancy of the agri-sector, Shri Modi talked of new alternative available to the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis, modernization of mandis and option of selling produce on electronic platform. All this is directed to make the farmer prosperous as prosperous farmer means prosperous nation, he said.

PM Modi pointed out that private sector investment in agriculture is not up to the mark. He said in the fields of supply chain, cold storage and areas like fertilizers etc, both interest and investment of the private sector is needed. There is a huge scope in rural agro-based industries and a friendly policy regime is in place for that, Shri Modi added.