‘Faral Sakhi’ launched to empower women entrepreneurs

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a flagship initiative, ‘Faral Sakhi,’ aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra. This program provides comprehensive training and support for women engaged in traditional snack production, enabling them to scale their ventures sustainably.

In collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of NITI Aayog, MBMC formally unveiled ‘Faral Sakhi’ under the Award to Reward (ATR) initiative of WEP. Twenty-five women from Mira Bhayandar have been selected to receive technical training in business operations, facilitated by the Centre for Education, Governance, and Public Policy (CEGP Foundation). This initiative equips participants with essential skills and knowledge to establish sustainable businesses, contributing significantly to the local economy.

WEP, incubated in NITI Aayog in 2018 as an aggregator platform and transitioning into a public-private partnership in 2022, focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs by addressing information gaps and providing support across critical areas such as access to finance; market linkages; training and skilling; mentoring and networking; compliance and legal assistance, and business development services.

The ‘Faral Sakhi’ initiative not only fosters women’s employment but also enhances their participation in the local economy. A central kitchen established by MBMC allows women from self-help groups (SHGs) to produce festive snacks (‘Faral’) professionally. The municipal corporation further supports these entrepreneurs by offering sales spaces and promoting their products through advertisements. During the Diwali season, the initiative sold over 3 tons of snacks, highlighting its success and the high quality of its products.

“Supporting women entrepreneurs is vital for achieving women-led development. WEP offers end-to-end support for women, from training to resource access, mentoring, and networking. The integration of ‘Faral Sakhi’ into the Award to Reward program reflects our commitment to fostering the growth of women-led industries and inspiring societal transformation,” said Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser, NITI Aayog and Mission Director, WEP.

The ‘Award to Reward’ initiative under WEP provides a plug-and-play framework for stakeholders to develop impactful programs, with over 30,000 women entrepreneurs already engaged. This partnership with MBMC aims to enable women entrepreneurs to succeed in domestic markets and expand internationally. Financial support from WEP partner Appreciate further bolsters this effort.

Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner of MBMC, remarked, “The ‘Faral Sakhi’ initiative represents a significant step toward the holistic development of women entrepreneurs. This partnership with WEP prepares women in Mira Bhayandar to lead sustainable industries and inspire future generations.”

By leveraging initiatives like ‘Faral Sakhi,’ WEP and MBMC are building a thriving ecosystem for women-led businesses, transforming lives and contributing to India’s socio-economic growth.