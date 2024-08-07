False and misleading: Health Ministry on reports of paper ‘leak’ in NEET-PG 2024 examination

The Union Health Ministry dismissed media reports on Wednesday alleging possible paper leak in NEET- PG 2024 examination as false and misleading.

In a statement, the Ministry said, “It has come to the notice of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims on the social media platform viz. Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money.”

It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money, it said.

The Ministry said, “By the present notice, the NBEMS denies such false claims made by Telegram channel titled ‘NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL’ and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 to not get lured/misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of upcoming NEET-PG 2024.”

All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS and claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus, it said.

The Ministry advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumors without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

“In case candidates are approached by any such unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour/ promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally or through social media, the same may be reported to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php or to the local police for further investigation,” it said.