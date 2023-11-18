Fake ID cards in Youth Cong elections: Eight member SIT formed to probe

The Kerala police have registered a case in connection with the alleged use of forged identity cards in the Youth Congress organisational election in the state which was held on November 14

The Museum Police, Thiruvananthapuram , have registered the case for forgery under various sections of the IT Act. The case is based on complaints filed by the Election Commission and various organisations.

In this connection,an eight-member special team of Kerala Police have been assigned to probe the alleged use of fake voters ID cards during the Youth Congress election in the state

Advertisement

The team, comprising officials from Cyber Police, will be led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Museum Police Station. It is learned that the officials will collect statements of the candidates.

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Friday said that the Election Commission has asked the State Police Chief to investigate into the allegation on fake election identity card issue

BJP Kerala president K Surendran alleged on Friday that the Youth Congress produced 1.25 lakh fake identity cards for the recently held Youth Congress elections. Though the cards

were used for the Youth Congress’ organizational election, it is an issue affecting national security, Surendran said.

K Surendran said that a complaint has been filed with the Election Commission and also with the state police Chief

He said the fake identity cards were made using mobile applications. Congress MLA from Palakkad is behind this, he added

“Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge received complaints about it. But, those were concealed .The fact that the complaints were concealed is a serious issue,” Surendran said

BJP Thiruvannthapuram district s president V V Rajesh had submitted a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding an inquiry into the incident. The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, also sought action from the Election Commission

CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan too had called for action from the Election Commission over the alleged use of fake election ID cards.

The incident came to light after a section of Youth Congress workers came out against a candidate who won the election in Kuttippuram. They alleged that more than 5000 fake ID cards were created for the Youth Congress elections

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is deeply dissatisfied with the allegations of using fake identity cards. Senior leaders are of the opinion that once the police register the case, the party will be completely embarrassed. The explanation given by the Youth Congress leaders is that fake ID cards were not used and the votes were invalidated due to various other reasons.

Rahul Mamkoottathil was elected as the Kerala president of the Youth Congress on November 14. Rahul won with 2,21,986 votes out of the 5,11,489 valid votes cast. Abin Varki got 1,68,588 votes, while Arita Babu garnered 31,930 votes