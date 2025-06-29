Fake Facebook account created in name of Ranchi DC, cyber fraud suspected

A fake Facebook account has been created in the name of Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri, raising serious concerns of cyber fraud and identity theft. The impersonated profile, accessible at https://www.facebook.com/ share/1Byb6iUvCy, is reportedly being used by unidentified individuals to send friend requests to citizens, potentially with the intent to deceive and defraud.

According to an official statement from the district administration, the deputy commissioner has no connection whatsoever with the said Facebook account. Authorities suspect that the fake profile is part of a cybercrime attempt targeting the public under the guise of an official identity.

Advertisement

“This is a case of online impersonation with clear criminal intent,” an official said, adding, “Preliminary evidence suggests that the objective may be to extract personal information or financial benefits by misusing the credibility of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.”

Advertisement

The administration has lodged an FIR against unknown persons involved in creating and operating the fake account. A formal investigation is now underway by the Cyber Crime Unit, which is probing the digital trail to identify those responsible.

Citizens have been advised to stay vigilant and avoid accepting friend requests from unfamiliar profiles, particularly those impersonating public figures. The administration has also urged people to rely only on verified government platforms for authentic information.

“This is a serious threat to public trust and digital safety,” the official added. “The administration is committed to taking strong legal action against those found guilty.”

The incident adds to the growing list of cyber crimes involving fake social media profiles and highlights the need for increased public awareness in navigating the digital space safely.