Faith, culture, votes: Pilgrimage diplomacy begins in Hazaribagh

Blending spiritual reverence with social outreach, MP Manish Jaiswal on Sunday launched the Sansad Teerth Darshan campaign in Hazaribagh—a unique initiative aimed at enabling elderly citizens from his constituency to embark on sacred pilgrimages. The campaign began with the ceremonial departure of 180 senior citizens from the revered Narsingh Baba temple in Khapriyawan under Katkamsandi block.

In a moment filled with symbolism and cultural gravitas, Jaiswal and BJP state organisational secretary Karmveer Singh washed the feet of pilgrims before they boarded buses, a gesture that transformed politics into a deeply personal act of service. “This is more than just a yatra. It’s a son fulfilling the spiritual dreams of his elders,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The first batch of pilgrims—residents of Khapriyawan, Nawada, and Banha villages—will undertake a five-day journey to Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj (Sangam), and Vindhyachal. All pilgrims were dressed in traditional yellow attire, and their send-off included Vedic chants, bhajans, flower showers, and tilak ceremonies, lending a deeply devotional air to the event. A surprise drizzle just as the buses departed was seen by many as a divine blessing.

Advertisement

Jaiswal, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on cultural values, said the campaign was inspired by the PM’s idea of combining seva with sanskaar. “We’ve organised mass marriages for 101 underprivileged couples, distributed lehengas to over 12,000 girls, launched football tournaments, and ensured traditional weapons reach Ramnavami Akharas. Now, through this yatra, we carry our elders to places they longed to visit,” he said.

Each bus carried 60 pilgrims and five BJP workers responsible for safety, comfort, and coordination. The logistics were meticulously planned: ID cards with emergency contacts, medical kits, snacks, water bottles, dental kits, and ritual offerings were distributed to each pilgrim. A photograph of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, featuring the pilgrim’s image, will be presented as a souvenir. Medical checkpoints have also been designated along the route.

Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu praised the effort, saying, “Bringing smiles to the faces of those at the margins is our collective responsibility.” Chatra MP Kalicharan Singh called the initiative “a rare chance to earn spiritual merit,” while Sadar MLA Pradeep Prasad declared it “a model for the entire party.” Senior BJP leader Prof. K.P. Sharma traced the roots of pilgrimage from ancient scripture to present-day relevance, underscoring its enduring social value.

The temple courtyard was packed with thousands of supporters and residents, many arriving well before the scheduled time. For some, it was a festival; for others, a deeply emotional farewell. From incense to rain, and sacred chants to disciplined coordination, the atmosphere embodied what one attendee described as “governance with a soul.”

The scale and tone of the event suggested more than just religious facilitation—it was an act of what might be called pilgrimage diplomacy: connecting with voters not through speeches, but through shared values, intimate gestures, and cultural touchstones.

As politics across India becomes increasingly transactional, Jaiswal’s campaign is notable for returning to something elemental—faith, community, and respect. Whether this shapes electoral outcomes or not, it certainly deepens the relationship between a representative and the represented.

In a landscape where symbolism often trumps substance, Sansad Teerth Darshan attempts to unite both. And in doing so, it may well become a template for grassroots cultural engagement in Indian politics.