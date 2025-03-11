Fadnavis warns of strict action over loudspeaker noise violations at places of worship

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against those violating the prescribed noise limits for loudspeakers at places of worship and if rules are not followed, the use of loudspeakers at that particular place of worship would be permanently disallowed.

The statement comes a day after Fadnavis suggested that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave, which is a protected monument under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), should be removed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) through legal means.

“The guidelines for loudspeakers at places of worship, as per the Centre and court, have to be strictly followed. Anybody violating norms will invite strong action. Loudspeakers should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am. The permissible noise limit for loudspeakers is 55 decibels in the morning and 45 decibels at night,” Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said that police officials concerned should visit places of worship in their respective areas and ensure that these guidelines are being followed. Violations must be reported to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and even after action, if rules are not followed, that particular place of worship will be disallowed the use of loudspeakers permanently, Fadnavis said.

“At times, special permission is granted for using loudspeakers for a longer time, but this is only for a prescribed period. Every time loudspeakers are used, it will require permission from the police station. Moreover, every police station has noise meters to ascertain the decibel levels and take action. The local police inspector will be held responsible for lack of action in areas where loudspeakers were found violating norms,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis made the statement on Tuesday after BJP MLA Devyani Farande raised the issue of loudspeakers in mosques in the Maharashtra assembly. “Noise pollution due to loudspeakers has become a menace. In mosques, the loudspeakers blare, creating inconvenience to people. They are very loud and violate rules. There is nothing religious about loudspeakers which disturb people living in the vicinity of mosques. Some are sick, some are elderly, some have come after night shift. All of them suffer from noise pollution from loudspeakers,” BJP MLA Devyani Farande said.

“On April 17, 2022, the then Police Commissioner of Nashik city sent a letter to the government regarding the shut down of loudspeakers. However, the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government did not take any decision. His letter went viral in the media, and two days later, on April 19, 2022, Yogi Adityanath ordered complete shut down of loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh. “We can allow the use of loudspeakers during a festival, but aazaan is called on loudspeakers six times a day. Will the government shut down these horns on the lines of Uttar Pradesh? Will this legislature go beyond the guidelines given by the High Court and enact a law to shut down the loudspeakers? No such action is being taken anywhere in the state,” BJP MLA Devyani Farande said in the Maharashtra assembly.