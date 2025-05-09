Fadnavis holds high-level security review meeting to enhance preparedness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a crucial security review meeting at his official residence, ‘Varsha’, in Mumbai, with senior police and administrative officials in attendance.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the DGP, senior Home department officials, as well as other high-ranking officers from different agencies and departments, discussed security protocols in light of the war-like situation prevailing on the Pakistan border.

Advertisement

“Whether it is the police, the Coast Guard, or the Navy, everyone is on alert. There are regular exercises, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place. As per the procedures of the war book, we have done all of that. We have also called for a meeting to review our internal security, and we are in full alert mode,” Fadnavis told media persons at the meeting.

Advertisement

Fadnavis directed officials to conduct mock drills and establish war rooms at the district level. They were instructed to establish a coordination mechanism with hospitals during blackouts and ensure the availability of alternative power sources to keep systems running in the event of blackouts.

Fadnavis instructed officials to distribute instructional videos to students and citizens about blackouts, explaining what to do in such situations.

He asked officials to study the central government’s ‘Union War Book’ in depth and inform everyone about it.

In a related development, the Maharashtra government also cancelled the holidays of all officials holding important posts, especially those in the health and disaster management departments. Officials have also been instructed to establish a system to provide citizens with up-to-date and accurate information about the situation.

Fadnavis issued instructions to police cyber cells in every district to monitor social media, identify handles that help Pakistan, and take action against them. The police have been instructed to conduct more combing operations and intensify patrols.

He stated that considering the possibility of cyberattacks on critical government infrastructure like power generation and distribution, an immediate audit by the cyber department should be held.

The Chief Minister also instructed that heads of all three military services, as well as the Mumbai Coast Guard, be invited to participate in the next review meeting in order to ensure greater coordination between the government and the security apparatus.

Fadnavis mentioned that all district collectors across the state will be given emergency funds on Friday so that they can purchase any urgent material immediately. If any important proposal is put forward in this regard, approval has to be given within an hour, he stated, adding that officers have been ordered to hire fishing trawlers if needed, to enhance coastal and maritime security.

The Chief Minister also asked municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to hold meetings to create awareness about blackouts, involving cooperative housing societies in the region.