Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his anguish over the unfortunate loss of lives of 14 migrants in a rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken with railway minister Piyush Goyal, who is closely monitoring the situation. He added that all possible assistance required is being provided.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

Goyal, too, put out a tweet saying, “Today at 5:22 am, there was sad news of sleeping workers being run over by a goods train between Badnapur and Karmad stations of Nanded Division. Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls.”

आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला। राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 8, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he will assure that “all possible assistance” is provided to those affected.

“Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families,” Shah said in a tweet.

Pained beyond words at the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in the central govt and railway administration to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the incident as “extremely tragic and unfortunate.”

“The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he tweeted.

The Rail accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed his condolences and spoke with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, seeking help for the families of the workers who died in the accident. Chouhan also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for their families.

He is in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arrangements related to treatment of the injured migrants, officials in Madhya Pradesh said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Member and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel accused the Central government of not arranging enough trains and buses for the migrants who want to return to their native places.

“If the government does not want more blood on its hand then they should urgently arrange for more trains and buses for these labourers to reach home,” Jaleel said in a tweet.

Remember these labourers and their families in your prayers. This incident should not have occured in the first place. This is sheer lack of planning from the government. It is time they open their eyes. Thousands of labourers are on the streets and tracks hoping to make it home. — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) May 8, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his shock over the news of the killing of migrant labourers and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and said that India should feel “ashamed” about the treatment being given to the country’s “nation-builders.”

मालगाड़ी से कुचले जाने से मजदूर भाई-बहनों के मारे जाने की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूं। हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए। मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

It is most heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this terrible time. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 8, 2020

At least 14 migrants, who were sleeping on the railway tracks while returning to their native places amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, were crushed to death after they were run over by a goods train between Maharashtra’s Jalna and Aurangabad.

An official at the Karmad police station told PTI that the workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.