Extortionist threatening Hazaribagh jeweller arrested from Dhanbad

A man accused of demanding ₹10 lakh in extortion from a prominent jeweller in Hazaribagh has been arrested by police from Dhanbad. The arrest comes following a detailed technical investigation into a threatening VoIP call made on June 26 to the owner of Sony Alankar Jewellers, located at Deepugadha Chowk in Hazaribagh. The caller had warned the businessman of serious consequences, including death, if he approached the police or failed to pay.

Taking the matter seriously, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SDPO Sadar was formed. Using technical surveillance, the team apprehended Rashid Javed alias Sanju, 28, son of Javed Khan, a resident of Ansar Nagar, Pandarpala, near Railway Line, under Bhuli OP, Dhanbad district. He was arrested from Rahmatganj area of Dhanbad. The police also seized the Vivo smartphone used to make the threatening calls.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was inspired by a recent firing incident at a jewellery shop in Hazaribagh. He admitted to collecting phone numbers of local jewellers and prominent businessmen using Google and sending extortion threats. Apart from Sony Alankar Jewellers, he had also issued threats to the owners of Bihar Shoe and Yuvraj Jewellers.

Police confirmed that the accused has a criminal history involving multiple cases registered at Bank More police station in Dhanbad, including charges of extortion, attempt to murder, and violations of the Arms Act. He was previously named in Case No. 108/22, 109/22, 66/24, and ST-100/2023.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody under Korrah PS Case No. 113/25 dated June 27, 2025, under Sections 308(3)/308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further investigation is ongoing.