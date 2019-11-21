More than two lakh suggestions received on the proposed New Education Policy (NEP) are being extensively examined besides widespread consultations with states to come out with a holistic policy, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a supplementary in the Upper House, the minister said the New Education Policy will be the first such policy across the world to be framed after such widespread consultations and would include modern science, technology and will be research and development-oriented besides being India-centric.

“The NEP drafted by K Kasturirangan has been kept in the public domain. More than two lakh suggestions have been received on the draft NEP. Each suggestion is widely being analysed,” Pokhriyal said.

He said MPs and education ministers of different states besides secretaries and experts are being consulted thoroughly and separately. Education secretaries have been consulted separately.

“All suggestions have been included in the draft. The new education policy that is coming will be based on the largest consultation in the world. Everyone has been consulted whether students, teachers, public representatives, government, education ministers, bureaucrats and experts,” he said.

In reply to another supplementary, he said the medium of primary education will be the mother tongue as in the policies of 1968 and 1986. “The present policy will follow that the primary education should be in mother tongue. That is more successful,” he said.

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Pokhriyal when he took charge. In reply to another supplementary, Pokhriyal said that there is no dearth of funds for IITs and government will provide the same as and when they spend it.

“In 2018-19, Rs. 43 crore each was given to these three IITs…IIT Delhi has been given Rs. 50 crore in 2019-20. IIT Mumbai was given Rs 43 crore which has not been spent. IIT Bangalore has been given Rs 35 crore more. Money is no dearth,” he said.

The minister also said that 20 well known education institutions have been declared as institution of eminence(IoE) out of which 10 are public institutions. Earlier opposition parties including the Congress continued their protests demanding that the Chair allow discussion on the issue of electoral bonds and privatisation of state-owned firms.