Explosions rock Srinagar hours after India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement

Barely a few hours after ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, explosions were heard in Srinagar. Air raid sirens were also sounded in Udhampur and parts of Srinagar.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

Amidst the announcement of ceasefire between the two countries, India has warned that its armed forces are ready to hit back if there are any “misadventures” on the part of Pakistan.

The ceasefire was announced after days of heightened escalation between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a Ministry of Defence briefing today evening, Commodore Raghu R Nair said that the Indian military forces will adhere to the ceasefire agreement but would be ready for any eventuality. “There has been an understanding that has been reached to stop all military activities at sea, in the air and on land. Indian army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces have been instructed to adhere to this understanding,” he said.

The ceasefire announcement was first made by US President Donald Trump , in a post on Truth Social, today evening. “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on the microblogging site.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri too confirmed the same stating that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier. Stating that both the countries agreed to halt all the ongoing military actions, the ceasefire was announced from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

“Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.”

“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” he added. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”