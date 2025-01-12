Experts share tips and strategies for success of ‘millets in every plate’ mission in Odisha

A three-day conference on “Millets as Future Food for Sustainable Planet” was held at Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput. The brainstorming sessions laid emphasis on amplifying awareness about increasing millet consumption through intensification efforts.

The initiative was undertaken by CUO to support research, innovation, quality control, and value addition in line with the Government of India’s vision of “Millets in Every Plate.”

Organised by the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, the ceremony was attended among others by Vice Chancellor Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Dr Tara Sathyavati, Director, Millet Research Institute, Mr Srinivas, Zonal Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Prof Sharat Kumar Palita, Chairman of the Conference, Dr Debabrata Panda, Convener of the Conference and Co-convener Dr Kakoli Banerjee.

“The university community needs to work towards the growth of millet production and consumption within the CUO campus. With the help of the central and state governments, we should try to cultivate millet on a larger scale. Since millet was once our staple food during early periods, it’s now time to revive and accept it in our homes,” Prof Tripathi stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sathyavati promised all help from the Millet Research Institute to CUO for the growth of millets in the region.

The three-day event also underscored the need to address global challenges by leveraging the nutritional, economic, and ecological benefits of millets.

The conference also proposed the establishment of national forums to promote sustainable agriculture, rural livelihoods, and development, thereby driving rural prosperity.

Millets, as resilient crops, contribute to sustainable farming practices while addressing key rural challenges, including food security, income generation, and environmental conservation, experts taking part in the conference opined.

Farmers can benefit economically due to the low input costs and high market demand for millets, particularly in health-conscious markets.

Experts outlined the importance of value addition through branding, labelling, and marketing for national and international markets, reinforcing the vision of millets as the “Future Food”.

The CUO, Koraput, also plans to translate India’s millet recipe book into Odia and Hindi to make it more accessible and appealing to the public.