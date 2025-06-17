Expelled Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leader Badgujar joins BJP

Expelled Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader from the Nashik district, Sudhakar Badgujar, joined the BJP on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of Maharashtra state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“Today I joined the BJP. For this, I thank the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis. Girish Mahajan (BJP leader, Maharashtra water resources minister and Fadnavis confidante), is a problem solver. When a disaster strikes, he finds a way and it is he who got me into the BJP. During the Covid pandemic, I worked when nobody was coming out. However, suddenly action was taken against me. I would like to tell the party (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) which took action against me that in the forthcoming municipal elections, everything will become clear. I will follow the guidance given by Chandrashekhar Bawankule and work hard with dedication,” Badgujar said, even as he wrapped a saffron BJP shawl around his neck.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, Nashik BJP city president Sunil Kedar wrote a social media post reading, “Yes, the BJP is a washing machine. A large number of people are joining the BJP from other political parties. There are no conditions to become a primary member of the BJP. However, those who join the party will have to adopt the BJP’s working method, goals and policies. The real meaning of ‘washing machine’ is that they should leave their past history behind and adopt the working method of the BJP. If the BJP succeeds in getting them to do the same, then what is the problem?”

Advertisement

Interestingly, when Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was asked in Nagpur on Tuesday morning as to whether Bajgujar would join the BJP, Bawankiule said, “I have no information about Badgujar’s induction. In our party, such decisions are taken only after consultations and consensus with local leaders, MPs and MLAs. In this case, there is strong opposition from our local functionaries in Nashik.”

However, Bawankule himself was present at the event where Badgujar joined the BJP on Tuesday afternoon.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a resolution has been made to make Maharashtra a developed state. We discussed the issue with all the core group office bearers. The party will be strengthened after the entry of Badgujar. We will be able to move forward with more strength. We are trying to fulfill our promises made during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. People join the BJP for development. They joined the party for that reason without any expectations. The BJP will never let your reputation diminish. I request everyone to unite the old and new BJP workers,” Bawankule said after Badgujar joined the BJP.

According to BJP sources, a green signal for Badgujar’s entry into the BJP was given during a late night meeting on Monday of senior BJP leaders, with an eye on elections to local civic bodies and municipal corporations in Maharashtra, which are likely to be held by October 2025.

Reacting to Badgujar joining the BJP, Fadnavis confidante, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, said, “For a long time, everybody was asking when Badgujar will join the BJP. Today, that day has finally arrived. I congratulate Sudhakar Badgujar. Civic elections are approaching and Nashik is an important place. We (BJP-led Mahayuti alliance) want to take over as many municipalities and town councils as possible”.

Yet, Sudhakar Badgujar’s entry into the BJP was not easy since he has been in the eye of several controversies. When state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule went to Macau with his family on a holiday, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut had tweeted photographs of Bawankule playing casino games, which had triggered off accusations. The incident had forced Bawankule to issue a clarification that time that he was not in the casino. It was alleged at that time that the photographs featuring Bawankule playing casino games were given to Sanjay Raut by Badgujar.

Such a background had ensured that when Badgujar’s entry into the BJP was being discussed, BJP’s Nashik West MLA Seema Hiray had opposed his entry and raised the issue of the photographs featuring Bawankule, which were supplied by Badgujar.

“I have contested elections against Badgujar twice. Badgujar harassed our workers. He made objectionable criticisms about our leaders. He gave wrong news about Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He also got BJP leader Narayan Rane arrested. We have demanded that such a person should not be accepted into the party,” Nashik West BJP MLA Seema Hiray had stated only a few days ago.

Opposing Sudhakar Badgujar’s entry, Nashik West BJP MLA Seema Hiray stated that a total of 17 cases have been registered against Badgujar.

“Sudhakar Badgujar has 17 cases registered against him. He also has links with Dawood Ibrahim’s henchman Salim Kutta, who was involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Why should we admit a person who was seen dancing with Salim Kutta into our party? His son was involved in a firing case. He is joining the BJP only to avoid action against him in all these cases, but we will continue to oppose him. Badgujar is involved in irregularities related to every tender issued by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Such people must not be allowed to join our party. Badgujar’s image is tarnished. Therefore, party leaders must think ten times before they decide to admit him into the BJP,” Hiray had said, only a few days ago.