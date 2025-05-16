Expedite work on Chenab basin hydroelectric projects: J&K chief secretary

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo visited the Kishtwar district to review the ongoing works and operational status of two major hydroelectric power projects, including 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project and 390 MW Dul-Hasti Hydroelectric Power Station.

Atal Dulloo, during his visit on Thursday, was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H Rajesh Prasad; Managing Director, JKPDCL, Rahul Yadav; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan along with senior officers from the civil administration and representatives of the power project authorities.

At the Rattle Hydroelectric Power Project, located in Drabshalla Block, the chief secretary was briefed on the current status and progress on the project through a PowerPoint Presentation. He also reviewed the progress on construction works, visited Power Intake Structure, Coffer-Dam, Underground Powerhouse Complex, Tail Raised Tunnel and assessed implementation status of various project components.

He issued on the spot directions to the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of work and ensure project’s timely completion, emphasising maintenance of quality standards while effectively addressing the key operational challenges.

The chief secretary also visited the Dul-Hasti Hydroelectric Power Station and inspected its ongoing operations. He interacted with the project officials, reviewed operational efficiency and issued necessary directives to enhance the performance and resolve the pending issues.

Later, he held a meeting with the officers of NHPC, CVPPL and HOPs of all power projects in Kishtwar.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan besides other senior officers of district administration were present on the occasion.