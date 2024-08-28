Expedite execution of tourism projects in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officers of the Tourism Department to expedite the execution of key infrastructure works to maximise benefits for the people of the state.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting of the tourism department here on Wednesday to review the ongoing projects.

The chief minister stressed the need for completing the tourism projects in a time-bound manner, including heliports and hotels.

The execution of these projects would be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), he said, and instructed that all heliports must be constructed in strict accordance with the guidelines set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with detailed project reports (DPRs) to be finalized by the PWD.

Sukhu also directed the tourism department to explore the possibility of establishing a large convention center in Palampur having accommodation for at least 5,000 people.

He said that the need for upgraded infrastructure to support such large gatherings is vital, which would contribute significantly to the state’s tourism appeal.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing expansion work at Kangra Airport, with the officers reiterating the importance of upgrading tourism infrastructure across the state.

He said that tourism is a vital sector for strengthening the economy of the state as it provides livelihoods to thousands of families both directly and indirectly.