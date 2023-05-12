Expectations high in Kashmir from G20’s tourism group meeting

In a snub to Pakistan for protesting against holding of the G20 meeting in Kashmir, a major facelift is being given to Srinagar to showcase the stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage to representatives of the member countries.

The three-day meeting of the tourism working group of G20 from 22 to 24 May is the first major international event in the Kashmir Valley after abrogation of Article 370 that has led to complete integration of J&K with the rest of the country.

Although Pakistan is not a member of G20, it has made attempts to scuttle the meeting in Srinagar and Ladakh. Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China, considered friendly to Pakistan, are among the countries that are expected to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be held in the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. The waterbody has been dominated by the Indian Navy’s MARCOS. The NSG and various other central and UT security agencies have been deployed to make the event incident-free.

About 50 delegates, who are expected to participate in the G-20 meeting, will be taken on a tour of the beautiful tourist places of Kashmir along with Dal Lake. They might also be taken to Gulmarg.

Those in Kashmir connected with tourism, culture and handicrafts are excited as the G20 meeting under India’s presidency provides them a unique opportunity to showcase the rich cultural and natural wealth of the valley.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and his team of officers are busy round the clock monitoring the large-scale facelift works in Srinagar and also making fool-proof security arrangements. The smart city project for makeover of the Lal Chowk area is almost complete and the heritage Polo View market, which has many prestigious carpet and handicraft establishments, has already been decked up. The Dal Lake and the boulevard, around which the G20 members will meet, has been given a fresh look.

Important structures and monuments have been decorated with lights, roads have been blacktopped and repair works are underway in Srinagar.

Home Minister Amit Shah is leaving nothing to chance as far as security during the event is concerned. In a recent meeting, Shah discussed the area domination and zero-terror plans with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and other senior officers including the Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief and J&K DGP.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Pakistan trying to step up terrorist activities in J&K during the meet.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka visited Kashmir on Tuesday to review the security preparation for the prestigious meet.

The high-level delegation took stock of the security preparation for the G20 meeting for which international delegates will be in the Valley. Security of the G20 meeting is a top priority for the government for which all possible steps are being taken, sources said.

Bhalla and Deka met top functionaries of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, police, Army and other security agencies and reviewed the security arrangements.

Ahead of the G20 meeting, the Northern Command of the Army held drills against any possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack.

Security has also been tightened in the Jammu division where the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh are monitoring the security scenario. Army schools have been shut at ten places.

Multi-tier security by Army, Border Security Force, police, SSB and Central Reserve Police Force besides Village Defence Committees has been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC). Security checkpoints have also been established.