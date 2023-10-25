“Expect support from people to continue,” MoS Prahlad Patel before filing nomination

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday that as he is going to file a nomination from the Narsinghpur district in the upcoming Assembly elections of the state for the first time, he expects the support and blessings of the people to continue.

“Today, for the first time, I will file a nomination from the Narsinghpur district for the State Assembly Elections… I hope the support and blessing I have been receiving from the people of Narsinghpur will continue,” MoS Patel told ANI.

The last date to file nominations for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls is October 30.

The BJP has now declared candidates for 228 out of 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh polls, while the Congress has declared 229 candidates.

The Union Minister also offered prayers at the Narmada River in Gotegaon before filing the nomination for the State Assembly elections.

Patel said, “We have been following this custom for generations. The River Narmada is a lifeline for Madhya Pradesh. The River Narmada gives inspiration to do and serve society better.”

Along with Prahlad Patel, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Faggan Singh Kulaste have been fielded from the Dimani and Niwas constituencies, respectively. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 percent, while the BJP came in second and managed to win 109 seats.

The Congress’ vote share was 41.02 percent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister, but a rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, saw 22 of his loyalist MLAs, switching over to the BJP in 2020.

The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

