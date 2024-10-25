Expand civic amenities to generate employment opportunities: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday underscored the need for Nagar Panchayats and local bodies to focus on development projects which not only improve civic amenities, but also create employment opportunities.

The CM made these remarks during a public address in Maharajganj, where he inaugurated 505 development projects totaling Rs 940 crore and unveiled the newly constructed office building of Nagar Panchayat Chowk Bazar.

Adityanath stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for ‘Aatmnirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, encouraging citizens to engage with both development and heritage. The government is working on a war-footing to realise this goal, but there is also a unique role for local bodies, gram panchayats, and the public to reflect on how they can contribute in building a developed India.”

He added, “It is crucial for Nagar Panchayats and local bodies to connect with developmental areas that not only expand civic services but also open avenues for employment.”

During the event, the CM honoured beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Rojgar Yojana, Divyangjan Swavalamban Scheme, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, and Matsya Sampada Yojana, along with various beneficiary-oriented schemes from the Rural Development Department, MSME, Agriculture Department, and Horticulture Department.

He presented symbolic cheques, keys, certificates and gifts to mark their achievements.

Additionally, the Chief Minister distributed tablets to youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana and handed out appointment letters to those recently employed in the Revenue Department, Youth Welfare Department, Basic Education Department, Home Guard, and Social Welfare Department. As a Diwali gesture, he also provided gifts to all beneficiaries present.

The projects inaugurated and the ones for which foundation stones were laid, span critical sectors, including roads, education, vocational training, healthcare, support for stray cattle, vending zones for street vendors, drinking water facilities, tourism development, police services, and fire brigades.

Highlighting the commitment of the Central and State Government to make India a developed nation, the CM stated, “Major highways, airports, medical colleges, IITs, schools, and colleges are being constructed. Additionally, significant advancements are underway in industry and employment. To support this development journey, local bodies, gram panchayats, and citizens must also reflect on their roles.”

The Chief Minister proposed shaping the Nagar Panchayat secretariat in a similar way as the Gram Sachivalaya model. He noted that just as Gram Sachivalayas have become centres for both citizen services and employment generation, the Nagar Panchayat secretariat could be developed to serve these dual purposes as well.

The CM highlighted that Gram Panchayats are becoming hubs of employment through five key avenues. “Firstly, computer operators have been appointed at Gram Sachivalayas who assist with the issuance of essential certificates, such as income, birth, death, and residence. This enables residents to access these services locally rather than traveling to tehsils or district headquarters, while also providing employment to youth from the village,” he said.

He further explained, “The second employment opportunity comes from the operation of public toilets, where Gram Panchayats hire a woman caretaker, with her salary funded through user charges. The third role in villages is that of BC Sakhi, who facilitates banking transactions for villagers and earns honorarium and incentives. Currently, there are 42,000 BC Sakhis active across Uttar Pradesh.”

Expanding on employment potential, the Chief Minister stated, “The fourth job opportunity arises with the establishment of Convention Centres in villages. These centres will not only provide venues for events such as weddings but also create maintenance-related jobs for locals.”

The fifth employment opportunity, he mentioned, will be at ration shops. “In addition to ration distribution, general consumer goods will now be sold at these shops, supported by government-built warehouses that will provide a job for a local resident.”

The Chief Minister expressed that these initiatives will help government schemes effectively while advancing the vision of self-reliant panchayats as part of a self-reliant India.

CM Adityanath remarked that if gram panchayats, which receive limited funds, create additional sources of income, the government will provide substantial support, ensuring no shortage of resources. This approach, he noted, would also apply to Nagar Panchayats.

He encouraged local bodies to pursue self-reliance, emphasising that, with the government’s support, gram and nagar panchayats have every reason to become financially independent. “This will require hard work and dedicated effort. By developing public facilities, gram and nagar panchayats can steadily advance toward self-sufficiency,” he added.

On this occasion, the CM also shared practical suggestions for Nagar Panchayat self-reliance. He suggested that Nagar Panchayats could boost their revenue by establishing shopping complexes, engaging in fish farming in local ponds, and organizing street vendors into designated zones. This would not only create an income stream but also alleviate traffic congestion.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the transformative development of Chowk Bazar since it became a Nagar Panchayat. Reflecting on the previously poor condition of the road from Maharajganj to Chowk Bazar, he observed, “Today, the road is so well-constructed that Maharajganj’s Chowk Bazar has become comparable to Hazratganj in Lucknow.”

The CM highlighted that Chowk Bazar, designated as a Nagar Panchayat in 2020, has achieved remarkable progress in just four years — accomplishments beyond what anyone could have imagined.

Congratulating residents across the district, the Chief Minister expressed that this pre-Diwali gift of developmental projects would amplify the joy of the festival. He also extended his gratitude to the Air India family for their CSR contribution, which has supported the revival of two schools within the Basic Education Department.