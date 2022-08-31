Exodus from Congress on, Peerzada Sayeed latest to join Azad

Continuing the exodus from the Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, former PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed on Wednesday resigned from the party in Srinagar giving a major blow to the party.

Former MLC Mohammad Muzaffar Parray also announced his resignation from Congress.

Peerzada and Parray are the first in the Kashmir Valley to quit Congress in support of Azad. The earlier resignations were of leaders and activists of the Jammu division.

At Least 42 Congress activists quit the party positions this morning in Bhaderwah that is Azad’s home town in the Doda district.

Meanwhile, Azad is likely to float his political party in a rally in Jammu on 4th September, set to coincide with Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ in Delhi.

Nearly 100 Congress activists, including a former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and many former ministers have so far resigned from the party.

Peerzada, while announcing his resignation along with his couple of supporters, said, “There is a limit to tolerance. I was feeling suffocated in the Congress party. So, it is with a heavy heart that I am snapping my ties with the party after nearly 50 years.”

Peerzada was a minister in several former governments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said his decision to leave the Congress party was based on the feedback he received from his constituents in the Kokernag assembly segment about ineffectiveness of Congress.