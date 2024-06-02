Exit Polls: BJP poised for sweeping victory in Chhattisgarh

Exit polls from various agencies suggest a significant gain in Chhattisgarh for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as compared to the previous Lok Sabha election held in 2019. The projections indicate a near-complete sweep for the BJP, with estimates of 10 to 11 seats out of 11, leaving the Indian National Congress (INC) with a minimal presence.

ABP-C Voters, India TV-CNX, Zee News, and India Today-Axis My India all projected the BJP winning 10-11 seats and the Congress securing zero to one seat. Times Now Navbharat-ETG predicts the BJP winning 10 seats and the Congress 1 seat.

News 18 estimates the BJP gaining 9-11 seats and the Congress zero to two seats. Jan Ki Baat forecasts a clean sweep for the BJP with all 11 seats, leaving the Congress with none. News 24-Today’s Chanakya also anticipates the BJP winning all 11 seats.

INH-Janata TV has projected the BJP securing 10-11 seats and the Congress 0-1 seat. IBC predicts BJP winning nine seats and the Congress two seats. TV9-Poll Strat expects BJP to win all 11 seats. India News-D Dynamics and News Nation both estimate BJP winning 10 seats and the Congress 1 seat.

This Lok Sabha election witnessed a total of 20,513,252 voters in Chhattisgarh, including 10,180,405 men, 10,332,115 women, and 732 third-gender voters. The voter turnout was 72.8 per cent, a slight increase from the 71.49 per cent in the 2019 elections.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sarguja constituency at 78.78 per cent, while the lowest was in Bilaspur at 63.95 per cent. However, some exit polls indicate fierce competition in two constituencies, Kanker and Janjgir-Champa.

Senior journalist Shashank Sharma in a conversation with The Statesman stated that If the exit poll results hold true, they indicate a dramatic shift in voter sentiment in Chhattisgarh, reflecting a broader national trend favoring the BJP.

This potential sweep would mark a significant setback for the Congress, which has been striving to maintain its foothold in the state, he added.