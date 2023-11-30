Exit polls 2023: Edge for Cong in C’garh, Telangana, cliffhanger in Rajasthan; pollsters divided over MP

Exit poll results 2023: Ahead of Assembly Elections 2023 results, exit polls conducted by various agencies soon after voting, have tried to predict the likely outcome in five states that went to polls – Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Most exit polls have given lead to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and to the BJP in Rajasthan. Regional parties have been projected to edge out the Congress and the BJP in Mizoram.

However, the pollsters appears to be divided over Madhya Pradesh with some giving the Congress marginal lead while others predicting a landslide victory for the BJP.

Mizoram

Regional parties – Zoran People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) are locked in direct contest in Mizoram, with the Congress and the BJP lagging far behind, according to exit poll predictions.

As per the Jan Ki Baat exit poll, ZPM is projected to win 15-25 seats, whole MNF is given 10-14 seats. Congress is predicted to win 5-9 seats and the BJP may win a solitary seat with projections of 0-2 seats. The C-voter exit poll has given MNF 15-21 seats and 12-18 seats to ZPM. Axis My India has predicted a landslide victory for ZPM in Mizoram with 28-35 seats.

Rajasthan

As per the exit polls, Rajasthan could go to the wire with a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Congress is predicted to win 86-106 seats in Rajasthan, while the BJP has been given 80-100 seats. Jan Ki Baat has given BJP a clear majority with 100-122 seats. Polstrat has predicted BJP to win 100-110 seats and Congress to get 90-100 seats. According to Today’s Chanakya exit poll, Congress may win anywhere between 83 to 113 seats and BJP 77 to 101 seats.

Madhya Pradesh

Pollsters appears to be divided over Madhya Pradesh as three exit polls predicted Congress may snatch power from the BJP, while one more gave the saffron party lead over the Congress. Two exit polls projected BJP to retain power with a landslide victory. Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya have given BJP 162 and 163 seats (upper margin), respectively. C-voter has predicted 137 seats (upper margin) for the Congress.

Telangana

The South Indian state, according to most exit polls, may see KCR packing his bags as Congress is likely to emerge clear winner in Telangana. India TV-CNX predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS, 2-4 for the BJP and 5-7 for the AIMIM. Jan Ki Baat has given 48-64 seats to the Congress, 40-55 seats to the BRS, 7-13 seats to the BJP and 4-7 seats to AIMIM.

Republic TV-Matrize exit poll also predicted a comfortable victory for the Congress with 58-68 seats. It has forecast 46-56 for the BRS and 4-9 for the BJP.

Chhattisgarh

‘Kaka’ Bhupesh Baghel is set to retain power in Chhattisgarh with a comfortable victory over the BJP, showed exit polls predictions of most agencies. The Axis My India exit poll has given 40-50 seats to the Congress and 36-45 seats to the BJP. As per Today’s Chanakya exit poll, Congress may win as many as 65 seats (upper margin), while may be reduced to just 25 (lowest margin).