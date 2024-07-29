Examining proposal to supply 85 pc power from NTPC plant: Telangana CM

Alleging that the previous BRS regime deliberately did not give consent for the proposed 2400 MW plant at Ramagundam by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to earn commissions from other projects Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his government was examining the proposal of supplying 85 per cent power from the plant before giving its consent.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy recently accused the Telangana government of delaying the signing of Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC. After completing the installation of 1600 MW NTPC has sought permission for an additional 2400 MWplant.

“The BRS government did not grant permission for taking up the additional 2400 mw plant since it will reduce the scope of looting public money,” he said, denying the accusation that the Congress government was sitting on the file.

He claimed while the project proposal was not given the nod by the BRS government it was the Congress who took it forward assuring land, water and coal linkage to the proposed plant. He explained that signing the agreement at this juncture would put the burden of additional cost on Telangana though it will be assured of getting 85 per cent power supply from the project. The state can enter into an agreement with NTPC after calculating its power requirements.

Reddy accused the BRS of trying to distort the order of the Supreme Court on the judicial inquiry commission on power purchase agreements signed during the previous government when former Power Minister Jagadish Reddy was speaking in the House over demand for grants. There were heated exchanges between two sides on the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the BRS regime.

“They are trying to distort the verdict of the Supreme Court in the case of the Commission of inquiry…The Supreme Court has clearly said that the Commission cannot be abolished,” said the Chief Minister, adding that a new chairman would be named soon.

The retired judge who was appointed earlier withdrew after BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao went to Supreme Court alleging bias following a media conference held by the judge even before the commission started its probe.