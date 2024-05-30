Exalted campaign ends for 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls

Campaigning for the seventh and last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election concluded on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held rallies in several places in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in support of BJP candidates on the last day of campaigning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in support of the party candidate in Odisha’s Balasore and later interacted with farmers in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a road show in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan.

Advertisement

The day also marked a letter penned by former prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh, criticizing the ruling BJP.

The leaders from the BJP and INDIA bloc have left no stone unturned during their campaign to woo the voters.

In the seventh phase, polling will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) across eight states and Union territories (UTs).

Of the 57 parliamentary seats, 13 each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine from West Bengal, eight from Bihar, six from Odisha, four from Himachal Pradesh, three from Jharkhand and one from Chandigarh.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray in the seventh phase.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi, UP), prominent candidates from the BJP are Union minister Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh), Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib, Bihar) and Kangana Ranaut (Mandi, Himachal Pradesh); while from the Congress is Manish Tewari (Chandigarh), Vikramaditya Singh (Mandi) and Ajay Rai (Varanasi).

Other prominent candidates are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti (Pataliputra, Bihar) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour, West Bengal).

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The first phase of polling was held on 19th April, second phase on 26th April, third phase on 7th May, fourth phase on 13th May, fifth phase on 20th May and sixth phase on 25th May.

The first phase recorded 66.14 percent voter turnout, second 66.71 percent, third 65.68 per cent, fourth 69.16 per cent, fifth phase 62.2 percent and sixth phase 63.37 per cent.

The seventh phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.