Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the different statements from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the centre clarified that its statement that it had never spoken about inoculating everyone with Covid-19 vaccine amidst the ongoing pandemic that has affected over 95.3 lakh people in the country.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and cited the differences in statements of PM Modi, the BJP government on the vaccine and asked ‘exactly what does the prime minister stand by’.

“PM- Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine.Exactly what does the PM stand by?” wrote Rahul Gandhi in his tweet.

PM- Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections- Everyone in Bihar will get free vaccine. Now, GOI- Never said everyone will get vaccine. Exactly what does the PM stand by? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2020

The BJP government in the centre on Tuesday said that there may not be a need to vaccinate the entire population of the country against Covid-19 as the priority will be to vaccinate a critical mass of the population and break the chain of transmission of the virus.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It’s important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only and then analyse it.”

The remark by Health Secretary Bhushan comes three days after PM Modi visited three facilities that are working on the vaccine. In a statement by the PMO which said that visit was to get a ‘first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizen.’

Last month when the BJP released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections it had promised ‘free coronavirus vaccination for all.’ The announcement was met with sharp criticism from opposition parties which said that it was appalling to make a vaccine that it meant to fight the on-going pandemic as a poll agenda.

Currently, India’s Covid-19 caseload has crossed the 95 lakh mark as 35,551 cases were reported today taking the country’s tally to 95,34,964 cases and 1,38,648 fatalities.