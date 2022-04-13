Ex Kripan Shakti a great show of jointmanship at strategic location: Army

In a show of jointmanship, the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the civil administration participated in Ex Kripan Shakti, conducted by the Army’s Trishakti Corps at the Teesta Field Firing Firing Ranges (TFFR) near Siliguri in West Bengal.

This was an Integrated Fire Power Exercise carried out on Tuesday aimed at synergising the capabilities of the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to fight an integrated battle.

While the Army’s XXXIII or Trishakti Corps is headquartered at Sukna near Siliguri, the BSF manages the border with Bangladesh while the SSB is in charge of affairs along the country’s boundaries with Nepal and Bhutan.

All three forces are active in that strategic region also known as the Chicken Neck. This narrow corridor that connects north Bengal and the northeastern states of India with the rest of the country is always at a risk of getting cut-off in case of any aggressive stance by China across Chumbi Valley, a tri-junction between India, Bhutan and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“In case of a conflict, all three forces would have to combat the enemy. There will obviously be specific tasks but synergy and coordination would be crucial. The civil administration would also play a key role in shifting civilians from the border areas, providing shelter and essentials, maintaining law and order and medical evacuation. During the exercise, troops of the Kripan Division under the Trishakti Corps displayed their ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision,” a senior officer observed.

Surveillance and reconnaissance platforms picked up activities of a simulated enemy and all equipment got into action in a coordinated manner. While artillery guns and mortars ‘softened’ enemy positions, Special Forces units carried out heli-borne assaults. On the ground, infantry combat vehicles moved forward. There was perfect execution of the ‘Sensor to Shooter’ concept of modern warfare.

“The response against the ‘threat’ was carried out in an utmost professional manner. Artillery pieces were deployed by helicopters and the assault was carried out with clockwork precision, using all resources at hand. The exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC, Trishakti Corps. Senior officials of the BSF, SSB and civil administration also witnessed the exercise. So did NCC cadets and schoolchildren. The exercise is expected to further cement ties between the Army, civil administration and the CAPF. This will also reinforce confidence of the people on the Army’s capabilities and commitment to deal with any threat,” the officer added.